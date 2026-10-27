Marigolds anchor Día de los Muertos altars, believed to guide spirits home

Throughout history, flowers have carried cultural significance around the world, from lotus blossoms in Buddhist and Hindu traditions to cherry blossoms in Japan, peonies in China, and roses, whose association with love spans generations and transcends cultures.

But few flowers hold as powerful a place in remembrance as the marigold (Tagetes erecta), especially on Nov. 1 and 2, when Latino communities celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

In Mexico, the flowers are known as cempasúchil, which translates from the Aztec language Nahuatl as “flower of 20 petals.” They are often called African marigolds despite being native to Mexico.

And they serve an important role in connecting families to their ancestors.

On Día de los Muertos, marigolds are used to decorate altars and shrines that hold candles, photographs, favorite foods and the personal belongings of departed loved ones. Their strong scent and bright orange or yellow color are believed to guide the spirits back to their families.

The most popular marigold varieties during the holiday season are Marvel gold, Marvel orange and Marvel lemon, according to Flora Daily, an online news hub serving the international horticulture and flower industry. However, other marigold species or hybrids are sometimes substituted to meet demand.

Celebrations across the US

Día de los Muertos is observed publicly across the U.S. with exhibits, community gatherings and performances.

In San Francisco, the Mission District honors ancestors and departed loved ones through community altars, ritual dances and public processions on Nov. 2.

San Antonio’s roughly weeklong Día de los Muertos celebration runs through Nov. 2, with altars, music, dance and the Dead River Parade along the San Antonio River Walk.

The New York Botanical Garden is holding its annual celebration through Nov. 2, with live music, dance performances, hands-on workshops, cultural activities, a parade and, of course, marigold-adorned displays.

And The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago presents its own annual exhibition through Nov. 29.

Growing your own marigolds

Marigolds are easy-care annual plants that grow well in horticultural zones 2-11. They are typically grown from summer through autumn, which makes them well-suited for the weeks leading up to the holiday.

In colder regions, the year’s first frost usually kills them, but in warmer areas, they typically survive into winter.

Marigold seeds germinate and grow quickly, making them ideal for sowing directly into the garden in spring, after the danger of frost has passed. They can be expected to bloom about eight weeks after sowing, but you can give them a head start by starting seeds indoors six to eight weeks in advance.

Whether sowing seeds or using starter plants, plant in a sunny site with well-draining soil. Water regularly for the first few weeks while plants become established, then only when the soil dries out. Removing faded flower heads will encourage continued blooming and keep plants looking tidy.

Although they coordinate well with the pumpkins, Chrysanthemums and ornamental cabbages of the season, marigolds are not simply fall decorations for those who celebrate Día de los Muertos. They are part of a practice that keeps memories alive.

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Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

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For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

By JESSICA DAMIANO

Associated Press