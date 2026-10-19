Today in History: October 19, ‘Black Monday’ on Wall Street

Today is Sunday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2025. There are 73 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6% in value (its largest daily percentage loss ever), to close at 1,738.74 on what came to be known as “Black Monday.”

Also on this date:

In 1781, British forces under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres began in World War I.

In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a segregated lunch counter in Atlanta, one of the early demonstrations of the nonviolent civil rights movement that he helped lead.

In 1977, the supersonic airliner Concorde made its first landing in New York City, flying from Paris, France, in three hours and 44 minutes. The flight marked the start of regular commercial Concorde service between Paris and New York.

In 2003, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa during a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square. Mother Teresa, who founded the Missionaries of Charity religious order that helps society’s outcasts, was elevated to sainthood in 2016 by Pope Francis. She died in 1997.

In 2005, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was put on trial by the Iraqi Interim Government, accused of crimes against humanity. Captured by U.S. forces in 2003, Hussein was convicted, sentenced to death and executed by hanging in December 2006.

In 2016, in his third and final presidential debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump refused to say he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose.

In 2025, thieves broke into the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, smashed display cases and fled with more than $102 million (88 million euros) worth of crown jewels. The brazen daylight heist took place soon after the morning opening, with visitors already inside, and was one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory.

Today’s Birthdays: Artist Peter Max is 89. Actor John Lithgow (LIHTH’-goh) is 81. Actor Ken Stott is 72. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 66. Boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield is 64. Filmmaker Jon Favreau is 60. Former first daughter Amy Carter is 59. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 57. Comedian Chris Kattan is 56. Filmmaker Jason Reitman is 49. Actor Gillian Jacobs is 44. Actor Rebecca Ferguson is 43. Rapper Lil Durk is 34. Actor Katie Douglas is 29.

By The Associated Press