Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 1-7 include Kendall Jenner and Sam Rockwell

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 1-7:

Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 89. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 85. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 77. Music producer David Foster is 77. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “George Lopez”) is 77. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 72. Singer Lyle Lovett is 69. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 68. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 67. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 65. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 64. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 64. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 63. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 63. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 62. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 60. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 57. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” “Little Miss Sunshine”) is 54. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 54. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 53. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 51. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 45. Actor Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 42. Actor Penn Badgley (“Gossip Girl”) is 40. Actor Max Burkholder (TV’s “Parenthood”) is 29. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 29.

Nov. 2: Actor Stefanie Powers is 84. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 79. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 68. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 67. Singer k.d. lang is 65. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 63. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 63. Playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”) is 62. Actor Lauren Velez (film’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” TV’s “Dexter”) is 62. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 60. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 59. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 59. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 57. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 55. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 55. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 55. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 52. Rapper Nelly is 52. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 51. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab for Cutie is 51. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Karamo,” “Queer Eye”) is 46. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 36.

Nov. 3: Actor Lois Smith is 96. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 80. Singer Lulu is 78. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 74. Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 73. Actor Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 73. Comedian Dennis Miller is 73. Singer Adam Ant is 72. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 71. Director Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit,” “The Hunger Games”) is 70. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 69. Actor Julie Berman (“Casual,” “General Hospital”) is 43. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 40. Musician Courtney Barnett is 39. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 31.

Nov. 4: Singer Delbert McClinton is 86. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 79. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 72. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 66. Actor Kathy Griffin is 66. Actor Ralph Macchio is 65. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 65. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 63. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 57. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” “Real Housewives of New York”) is 56. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (Marvel’s ”Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 56. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 55. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 55. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 51. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” “One Life To Live”) is 51. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 46.

Nov. 5: Actor Elke Sommer is 86. Singer Art Garfunkel is 85. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 79. TV personality Kris Jenner is 71. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 71. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 68. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 68. Singer Bryan Adams is 67. Actor Tilda Swinton is 66. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 64. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 63. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 63. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 61. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 59. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 58. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 58. Actor Sam Rockwell is 58. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 56. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 55. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 52. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” “House of Cards”) is 50. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 46. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 41. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 39.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Thelma,” “Nebraska”) is 97. Singer P.J. Proby is 88. Actor Sally Field is 80. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 77. TV host Catherine Crier is 72. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 71. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” “Footloose”) is 69. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 63. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 62. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” “21 Jump Street”) is 60. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Gossip Girl,” “Melrose Place”) is 58. Actor Ethan Hawke is 56. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ”Chopped”) is 56. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 54. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 54. Actor Zoe McLellan (”Designated Survivor,” “NCIS: New Orleans”) is 52. Actor-writer Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 48. Actor Taryn Manning is 48. Actor Patina Miller (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “Madam Secretary”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 40. Actor Emma Stone is 38.

Nov. 7: Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 86. Singer Johnny Rivers is 84. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 83. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 69. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 66. Actor Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 58. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 57. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes (“The Little Mermaid,” “Malcolm & Eddie”) is 54. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie 2”) is 54. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 54. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 53. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 43. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 43. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 41. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 38. Singer Lorde is 30.

By The Associated Press