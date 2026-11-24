At a certain point in a long acting career, playing a villain becomes a more interesting prospect than playing a hero.

We’ve seen it with Hugh Grant, for example, who’s made a new career embodying especially smarmy villains. And now, more unexpectedly, it’s Jodie Foster’s turn. The Oscar-winning actor, who said recently she’d always wanted to play a role like Cruella de Vil, is now a full-fledged Disney villainess — voicing a truly nasty queen in the new animated film “Hexed.”

Foster’s role as the evil grandma, Celeste, is one of the understated pleasures of “Hexed,” an enjoyable if pretty predictable saga about a young teen witch (Hailee Steinfeld) who discovers, over 103 minutes, what her powers really are, who her family really is — and, of course, who SHE really is.

If that girl-discovers-self theme sounds familiar, that’s because it is. “Hexed,” directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, is also a little plot-heavy, and definitely saggy in the middle. At a certain point you may well lose track of the specifics — just what is everybody trying to accomplish again? — and, frankly, not really care, because it’s pretty obvious things will turn out just fine.

On the plus side, there are some lovely nature-based visuals. Steinfeld has a charming delivery, and Rashida Jones makes her mother, Alice, more complex than the usual movie mom. Speaking of mom and daughter, there’s a clever plot twist that may give overburdened, under-appreciated mothers-of-teens out there a nice ego massage. (Yay, moms!)

A prologue tells us that, basically, there’s a realm where witches yearn to be free and reach their fullest potential, but they’ve been held back, waiting for a hero witch — the chosen one — to come unlock all that potential. (We’re paraphrasing here.)

We then encounter Billie, presumably said chosen one, first as a sweet tot in a crib — respect to the animators who achieved such baby cuteness — who has no idea that the sparkles coming from her hands are signs of magic. Seeking to escape through her bedroom window, she starts to fly and almost disappears forever.

In the nick of time, mother Alice rushes in to save her baby. Phew! She places an anti-magic bracelet on Billie’s wrist and tells her never to take it off.

Now it’s 16 years later. Salem (wink wink) has been left behind for suburban Ohio, and Mom’s reading books like “Raising a Teenager.” Billie, meanwhile, is joy-riding in Mom’s car.

“I Want to Break Free” by Queen is playing — a little on the nose, but a great song anyway (the film relies on several well-known pop songs). Mom is furious. “You don’t have a license!” she tells Billie. “But I do have Photoshop,” Billie replies, showing her fake one.

What Billie doesn’t know is that she has magical powers that go far beyond Photoshop. But Mom has been protecting her by keeping the secret.

Things aren’t going any better at school. Other kids call her “weirdo” and “freak,” though there’s no explanation why. And the principal hates her. Soon enough, Billie discovers her powers — and gets expelled. Then, while she and Mom are packing to leave town again, Billie’s newfound powers lead her to a magical portal, and she’s whooshed to another dimension.

It’s Hexe, land of the witches: wondrously beautiful, and filled with people just like her.

Finally, things feel like they make sense. Not only can Billie perform magic, but she can fly — an unusual talent in Hexe. So unusual, in fact, that she immediately draws the suspicious ire of the imperious queen of the realm, Celeste (Foster).

Celeste is Alice’s mother. And Billie’s grandmother. And she is very, very jealous of her granddaughter, who just might be the chosen one. She locks Alice in the palace.

Billie and Alice take turns rescuing each other. And we meet a colorful cast of characters along the way. Especially the distinctively named Beef Roger Crummchuk, a curmudgeonly, three-eyed cat who allies with Billie and Alice, his drawl amusingly voiced by Walton Goggins.

There’s also Bucket, a nonspeaking magical cauldron. Luckily another ally, the wise potoo bird Nigel, does have a voice, and it belongs to Henry Winkler.

Unsurprisingly, everything leads to a climactic, existential struggle between jealous Celeste and her progeny. “You want my throne? TAKE it from me,” Celeste taunts Billie.

The battle is dramatic without being, well, too compelling. Far more interesting are the small moments of bonding, like a mother-daughter flying lesson, between Billie and Alice. In fact, it’s Alice’s journey — figuring out how to protect a child while letting her figure stuff out for herself — that feels more original than Billie’s road to self-discovery.

“Your magic pulls me through,” goes The Cars’ “Magic,” sung at the end by Steinfeld. “I’ve got a hold on you.” It’s rather nice to realize that we’ve indeed been watching a love story, one between a mom and her kid.

“Hexed,” a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures release, has been rated PG by the Motion Picture Association “for action and some rude humor.” Running time: 103 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer