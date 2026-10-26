Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Karol G $9,208,426 44,379 $207.49 2 The Weeknd $8,517,544 57,923 $147.05 3 Chris Brown / Usher $7,835,225 43,174 $181.48 4 Noah Kahan $6,261,136 39,307 $159.29 5 Shakira $5,919,981 43,361 $136.53 6 Foo Fighters $4,914,890 36,939 $133.05 7 Ariana Grande $3,107,175 16,957 $183.23 8 Backstreet Boys $2,716,638 16,656 $163.10 9 Iron Maiden $2,431,016 21,590 $112.60 10 Pitbull $2,257,468 23,404 $96.46 11 J. Cole $2,113,927 14,329 $147.52 12 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,038,602 20,621 $98.86 13 Ricardo Arjona $1,837,141 14,517 $126.54 14 Gorillaz $1,565,468 12,740 $122.87 15 Jack Johnson $1,417,135 15,566 $91.04 16 Olivia Dean $1,412,715 14,041 $100.61 17 Hilary Duff $1,382,915 16,916 $81.75 18 Benson Boone $1,302,583 12,512 $104.10 19 Lionel Richie $1,273,271 10,954 $116.23 20 Daniel Caesar $1,206,700 12,889 $93.62

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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