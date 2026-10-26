Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Karol G
|$9,208,426
|44,379
|$207.49
|2
|The Weeknd
|$8,517,544
|57,923
|$147.05
|3
|Chris Brown / Usher
|$7,835,225
|43,174
|$181.48
|4
|Noah Kahan
|$6,261,136
|39,307
|$159.29
|5
|Shakira
|$5,919,981
|43,361
|$136.53
|6
|Foo Fighters
|$4,914,890
|36,939
|$133.05
|7
|Ariana Grande
|$3,107,175
|16,957
|$183.23
|8
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,716,638
|16,656
|$163.10
|9
|Iron Maiden
|$2,431,016
|21,590
|$112.60
|10
|Pitbull
|$2,257,468
|23,404
|$96.46
|11
|J. Cole
|$2,113,927
|14,329
|$147.52
|12
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$2,038,602
|20,621
|$98.86
|13
|Ricardo Arjona
|$1,837,141
|14,517
|$126.54
|14
|Gorillaz
|$1,565,468
|12,740
|$122.87
|15
|Jack Johnson
|$1,417,135
|15,566
|$91.04
|16
|Olivia Dean
|$1,412,715
|14,041
|$100.61
|17
|Hilary Duff
|$1,382,915
|16,916
|$81.75
|18
|Benson Boone
|$1,302,583
|12,512
|$104.10
|19
|Lionel Richie
|$1,273,271
|10,954
|$116.23
|20
|Daniel Caesar
|$1,206,700
|12,889
|$93.62
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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