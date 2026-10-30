Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $13,536,023 69,434 $194.95 2 Karol G $9,487,426 45,156 $210.10 3 The Weeknd $8,589,355 58,144 $147.72 4 Chris Brown / Usher $8,099,681 44,026 $183.97 5 Shakira $6,854,319 50,450 $135.86 6 Noah Kahan $6,155,041 38,506 $159.84 7 Foo Fighters $4,914,890 36,939 $133.05 8 Backstreet Boys $4,348,503 28,321 $153.54 9 Ariana Grande $3,528,449 17,432 $202.41 10 Guns N’ Roses $2,755,023 29,572 $93.16 11 Fuerza Regida $2,627,272 22,297 $117.83 12 Iron Maiden $2,431,016 21,590 $112.60 13 J. Cole $2,130,717 14,188 $150.17 14 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,038,602 20,621 $98.86 15 Ricardo Arjona $1,980,810 15,532 $127.53 16 Tame Impala $1,955,546 16,775 $116.57 17 Pitbull $1,913,561 20,619 $92.80 18 Gorillaz $1,561,802 12,630 $123.65 19 Jack Johnson $1,417,135 15,566 $91.04 20 Olivia Dean $1,357,379 13,717 $98.95

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____