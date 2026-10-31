Decades after their first wins, Roger Howarth and Beth Maitland win at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roger Howarth and Beth Maitland of “The Young and the Restless” swept the supporting acting categories at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmys on Friday night, with both winning decades after their first triumphs.

Howarth currently plays Matt Clark on the CBS soap. He first won in 1994 in the younger actor category for his breakout role as Todd Manning on “One Life to Live.”

Maitland was honored for playing Traci Abbott, a role she originated in 1982 — the year of her first supporting actress win — and has played off and on ever since.

“I was equally as gobsmacked back then as a young actress, and I can’t tell you how meaningful it is to be here,” she said before paying tribute to her fellow nominees and actors.

“Every one of you a winner, every one of you a part of the contribution daytime makes in a world gone mad, offering just a few minutes of relief — to laugh, to cry and to celebrate.”

Tracee Ellis Ross won in the travel and adventure category for her Roku show “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.”

“Wow, how fun is this?” Ross said, while thanking the countries of Morocco, Mexico and Spain. “I’m an Emmy winner!”

Ross was a five-time Primetime Emmy nominee for the hit ABC comedy “black-ish.”

Ambyr Michelle of “Beyond the Gates” won for emerging talent in a daytime drama, the second year the award was handed out.

“I don’t just see an award,” she said. “I see a promise fulfilled.”

Sherri Shepherd won as daytime talk series host for “Sherri,” which ended its four-season run in May.

The ceremony held at the Hollywood Palladium was streamed live for the second straight year.

By BETH HARRIS

Associated Press