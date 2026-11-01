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‘Heat’ director Michael Mann sustains ‘superficial injury’ at gun range

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By AP News
People Michael Mann Injury

People Michael Mann Injury

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LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Michael Mann was injured at a gun range on Saturday in Los Angeles. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and is being released, his representative told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Mann sustained what his representative described as a superficial injury after a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered.

The 83-year-old filmmaker behind crime classics like “Heat,” “Collateral” and “Thief” has apparently been an experienced target shooter for decades, and the accident happened at a sanctioned gun range.

Mann continues to be quite active in Hollywood in his 80s. He most recently directed the film “Ferrari,” with Adam Driver, and is developing a sequel to “Heat,” which is supposed to begin filming early next year.

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