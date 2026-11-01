Box Office: ‘You Can See Everything,’ ‘Clayface’ lead sleepy Halloween weekend

The North American box office took a bit of a hit this weekend with the Halloween holiday drawing audiences away from theaters on Saturday. Ticket sales were led by the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” and the DC Studios movie “Clayface,” and aren’t likely to surpass $56 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That would make it the second-lowest-earning weekend of the year.

“You Can See Everything” had the slight edge over “Clayface,” with $10.6 million from 2,655 locations in its third weekend in theaters. The Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim-directed film has made $63.9 million to date against a reported production budget of $7 million and continues to generate the kind of buzz that’s hard to buy. This is the first time it’s hit No. 1, however.

“Clayface,” about the Batman villain, trailed “You Can See Everything” by only $200,684. The Warner Bros. release fell 57% in its second weekend in theaters. That brings its domestic earnings to $44.1 million against a reported $44 million budget.

Third place went to Laika’s animated film “Wildwood,” which added 150 screens in its second weekend, bringing its footprint to 3,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The Fathom Entertainment release made an estimated $7.5 million, down 39% from its first weekend, bringing its running total to $25.9 million.

The comedic fantasy “Wicker,” in which Olivia Colman plays a woman who commissions a basket maker to build her a wicker husband (Alexander Skarsgård), landed in fourth place with $4.1 million. “Street Fighter,” now in its third weekend, rounded out the top five with $3.2 million.

In notable expansions, the acclaimed Sundance indie “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” added over 1,000 locations in its second weekend and made $1.9 million, which landed it in the top 10.

Netflix also reported earnings from the theatrical release of its World War II film “The Mosquito Bowl,” which made $455,000 from 349 locations. “La Bola Negra” made slightly less, $418,000, from only 38 locations in its third weekend, bringing its running total to $1.2 million.

The domestic box office remains up over 17% from last year with nearly $8.5 billion to date.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “You Can See Everything,” $10.6 million.

2. “Clayface,” $10.4 million.

3. “Wildwood,” $7.5 million.

4. “Wicker,” $4.1 million.

5. “Street Fighter,” $3.2 million.

6. “Resident Evil,” $2.5 million.

7. “Other Mommy,” $2.5 million.

8. “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” $1.9 million.

9. “Heart of the Beast,” $1.6 million.

10. “Sense and Sensibility,” $1.4 million.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer