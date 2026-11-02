What to stream: Kings of Leon, ‘The Greatest,’ ‘Possible Love’ and ‘Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ remake

A series about Muhammad Ali and a new album from Kings of Leon are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a remake of the beloved Zelda game “Ocarina of Time,” the award-winning film “Possible Love” and a documentary about the making of “Marie Antoinette.”

New movies to stream (Nov. 2–8)

— There are quite a few movies coming to streaming services this week, but perhaps the highest profile is “Possible Love,” from South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong ( “Burning” ), which is making its Netflix debut on Nov. 6. The film, which won the grand jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, revolves around two couples in South Korea, one wealthy, one not, who are brought together by a documentary.

— Also coming to Netflix, on Nov. 7, is the absurdist comedy “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass,” in which a Midwestern bride-to-be (Zoey Deutch) embarks on a journey to Los Angeles to sleep with Jon Hamm.

— Any fan of Sofia Coppola or the filmmaking process will find much to admire in “Making Marie Antoinette,” a behind-the-scenes documentary that’s streaming on Mubi on Nov. 6.

— Andrew Garfield plays a farmer who leads a peasants’ revolt in medieval England in Paul Greengrass’ “The Uprising,” streaming on Peacock on Nov. 6. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that it “mixes fact and fiction in such an anachronistic, uncomfortable way that it undercuts the movie-maker’s initial populist scream and ceases to hold its historical power.”

— Finally, for some true independent charm, there’s the documentary “Silver Screamers” about a group of senior citizens recruited to make an amateur short horror film. It’ll make its debut on the horror streamer BloodStream on Nov. 6.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream (Nov. 2–8)

— Kings of Leon have unplugged. After frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot playing with his kids and picked up an acoustic guitar in recovery, he had a change of heart. The four or five electric-leaning songs that he and the band had been exploring for their latest album, “O My Beloved” out Friday, were discarded. In quickly came a clutch of new stripped-down tunes, more melancholic than bombastic, about gratitude and family. “The songs just took on a different meaning, and so all the songs that we had been working on, they no longer were as attractive to me,” Followill told the AP about their pivot. “I feel like just the whole temperature changed around us. And we realized that we’re going to make something a little more significant.”

— British rapper Skepta, one of the most globally recognized names in grime music, will release “The Fork and Knife” on Friday — his first solo full-length album in seven years. The record is one for those who exist between two cultures: In the case of Skepta, it explores what it means to be British and the son of Nigerian immigrants through garage, house, jungle, electronic and, of course, grime music.

— British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County returns Friday with his sixth studio album, “Dream Fatigue.” It’s full of his sincere, dreamy pop and this time, he’s joined by an all-star list of collaborators, including Daniel Cassar, Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Dev Hynes, Mustafa and Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream (Nov. 2–8)

— “The Greatest” is the first authorized scripted series about Muhammad Ali. Jaalen Best plays the boxing legend, with Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham and Michael Ealy among the cast. Michael B. Jordan and Jay-Z are among the show’s executive producers. Created by Ben Watkins, all eight episodes of the Prime Video series come out Wednesday.

— A hit Korean webtoon with nearly 3 billion views becomes a new Disney+ and Hulu series called “The Remarried Empress.” Shin Min-a stars as Empress Navier, whose husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), brings home a runaway concubine to make her his new wife. Navier agrees to the divorce if she gets approval to remarry as well. The first four episodes debut Wednesday, with two more released each week through November.

— Season 2 of Netflix’s British spy thriller “Black Doves” returns Nov. 5 and picks up about a year after the events of Season 1. Keira Knightley’s Helen Webb is the wife of Britain’s new prime minister, and also a spy for an organization called Black Doves. When her handler vanishes, she is determined to find her, with Ben Whishaw’s Sam Young, a tortured assassin, at her side.

— Eviction, dead-end jobs and worsening mental health pile up for three friends (Leo Reich, Emily Fairn and Olive Gray) in Paramount+’s “It Gets Worse.” Reich created the series, and Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham guest star. All episodes land Friday, Nov. 6.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play (Nov. 2–8)

— “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” is unquestionably a classic, so if you’ve never played it, you’re in for a treat. If you enjoyed the original back in 1998, Nintendo would like to welcome you back with enhanced controls, overhauled graphics, full voice acting and expanded cutscenes. The Switch 2 Joy-Con lets you wield some weapons with motion controls, and you can activate the ocarina’s magical melodies by humming into the device. Many Zeldaphiles regard this time-shifting epic, in which hero Link goes from a wee lad to a grown-up hunk as he defends Hyrule from the evil Ganondorf, as the franchise’s best. The remake arrives Thursday, Nov. 5.

— “Zero Parades for Dead Spies” is British studio ZA/UM’s follow-up to the 2019 cult classic “Disco Elysium.” Like its predecessor, it’s a text-heavy role-playing adventure in which your conversational choices — and occasional dice rolls — are more important than gunplay or fisticuffs. The protagonist is an agent who gets involved in a battle among political parties vying for power in a bizarre city. Expect plenty of intrigue seen through a sarcastic lens as you take on bankers, “techno-fascists” and even “a man with a box for a heart.” Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S players can join in Tuesday, Nov. 3; PC players who have been on the case since May are getting an enhanced director’s cut.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press