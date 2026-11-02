A medley of 12 holiday gifts for the music lover in your life

Is the music lover in your life tough to shop for? No longer! We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a gift guide for the music obsessive in your life — from the late Dolly Parton’s Cup of Ambition coffee and a DIY ukulele kit to A$AP Rocky’s all-metal glasses line for Ray-Ban and a book about the wisdom of Stevie Nicks. It’ll be music to their ears … in some cases, literally.

Pour a cup of ambition

Before and after her death this year, the world loved Dolly Parton. And a lot of people like coffee, too. Give your favorite country music and caffeine connoisseur a 12-ounce bag of Parton’s official “Cup of Ambition” ground coffee, a reference to her “9 to 5” hit and in partnership with Community Coffee. It comes in three roasts: light (with hints of “vanilla, stone fruit and cocoa nib”), medium (“notes of milk chocolate, berry and caramel”) and dark (tasting of “cherry and bittersweet chocolate”). $11.57.

Rose-colored glasses

A year ago, rapper A$AP Rocky was named creative director at Ray-Ban, an anniversary he chose to celebrate this year with the launch of an all-metal sun and prescription glasses line. There are a lot of frames to pick from, but it’s the RB3931V Optics by A$AP Rocky that stand out: Available in gold, silver and black, these slight oval frames are both subtle and stylish. Consider it an ideal present for both the fashion fan and hip-hop head in your life. $222.

Keep the World Cup fun alive

Shakira is no stranger to the World Cup — the Colombian superstar and Afrobeats icon Burna Boy teamed up for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And who could forget her song “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” the official song of the 2010 World Cup? Gift a fan of her blockbuster, global pop music her 2026 world tour jersey. Sporty, practical and chic. $100.

Drink up Madonna

Madonna returned to the forefront of mainstream pop music earlier this year when she released “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II.” Her sequel to the 2005 release, “Confessions on a Dance Floor,” earned her several trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards and brought her audience back to the club. But all that movement requires hydration: Enter the official Madonna rhinestone tumbler. Available in pink, black, purple and silver, this cup is for those unafraid to shine — at the gym or in a drive-thru after a late night out. $45.

The book of Stevie Nicks

Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac diehards and witches of the internet are just some of the people known to call Stevie Nicks a formative influence. Music journalist Rachel Brodsky has released a book that gets at the heart of that personal inspiration. “Lessons & Lace: Everything I Know About Dreams, Heartbreak, and Magic I Learned from Stevie Nicks” delivers on the promise of its title through archival interviews, insights and drawings. $28.

For the music-obsessed cinephile

Those who love music also love film, and nowhere is that intersection clearer than in the work of David Lynch. The visionary filmmaker composed music for many of his films, collaborated with other composers, directed music videos, released albums and inspired legions of creatives. His closest musical companion was Angelo Badalamenti, whose haunting scores are integral to much of Lynch’s best-known work. On its 40th anniversary, Badalamenti’s score for Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” has been reissued by Craft Recordings. $30.

DIY music for the arts-and-crafts fan

Why just create music when you can create the instrument from scratch, too? Make your own folk instrument — tambourine or ukulele (we recommend the uke) — with a kit from Uncommon Goods. It’s perfect for children or those with a youthful joie de vivre, as long as the recipient is 8 years or older. The ukulele kit comes with everything you’ll need: the body, neck, headstock, fretboard, bridge, saddle, turning heads, hardware, strings, glue, instructions and most of all — fun! $35.

Blackpink’s Lisa in your area

There’s a lot to love about Lisa, the global superstar with hits as a solo artist and as one-fourth of the K-pop girl group Blackpink. This year, those include her smash single “Sawadika” (“Hello” in Thai, her native language), a welcomed return to her rap roots. Celebrate it by gifting the superfan in your life a pair of the official “Sawadika” Muay Thai shorts from her webstore. It’s thoughtful, fashionable and useful — it’s athletic wear, after all. $70.

Hearing things

Wireless headphones are overrated — anyone who has tried to watch a movie on an airplane understands that feeling — and wired earbuds have come back in fashion. (Thank Addison Rae and other Y2K fashion revivalists, for that one.) So, hop on the bandwagon and consider Bose’s noise-canceling wired earbuds. Available in dewdrop mint, white smoke and black, these sleek earbuds feature Bose’s signature sound, connect to many types of devices via USB-C and offer crystal-clear audio. $99.

For the Swiftie

For the Taylor Swift superfan who already owns a pair of Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro 2: We’re glad you read the previous blurb, but this is the one for you. Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” era continues with her limited-edition mint-green glitter earbud case. It sparkles, like Swift, whose name is emblazoned on the front in orange. A “T.S.” gold charm is attached on the side. $30.

Flyin’ high with Marvin Gaye

No one would scoff at a Marvin Gaye record for Christmas. There are many great collections and anniversary editions — might we suggest Gaye’s “What’s Going On 50th Anniversary” double LP set on the song’s 55th anniversary? It’s one for the true audiophile: direct-to-analog mastering, a previously unreleased version of “What’s Going On,” six original mono single mixes and their B-sides, and so on. Around $39.98.

From bachata to salsa and beyond

Here’s some necessary history for any music fan, but particularly those interested in Latin music and its cross-cultural movements. “Muévelo: The Enduring Legacy of Latin Music Across Borders” is a new book by Miriam Zoila Pérez and Verónica Bayetti Flores, hosts of the Radio Menea podcast. They explore how migration, colonialism and social movements built the genres we know and love today, from salsa to bachata, boleros, norteños, corrido tumbado and beyond. $28.

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For more holiday gift guides, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide.

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer