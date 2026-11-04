UK government announces public interest investigation into Sky deal to takeover ITV’s media arm

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday she will intervene in the planned 1.6 billion-pound ($2.2 billion) deal between Sky, the U.K.-based TV, internet and mobile phone provider owned by Comcast, and ITV’s media and entertainment arm.

Nandy said she will introduce legislation for a new public interest consideration for streamers. One of the main motivations of Sky’s planned deal with ITV, the U.K.’s largest commercial broadcaster, is to create a major competitor to the global streaming companies.

She said that a public interest consideration should “apply to on-demand programs as well as broadcasting in line with modern viewing habits.”

Nandy said that she will ask the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, and industry regulator Ofcom to review the takeover and report back to her on competition and media public interest considerations, respectively, by Jan. 27. She may then decide to refer the deal to the CMA for a further investigation.

The proposed deal, announced in June, includes ITV’s terrestrial television channels and streaming service. ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, known for shows such as the “I’m A Celebrity’’ series, will remain an independent company.

The combined Sky-ITV entity, if approved, is set to become part of NBCUniversal following the completion of its split from Comcast.