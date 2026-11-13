Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Karol G $9,502,990 45,381 $209.40 2 The Weeknd $8,937,754 61,729 $144.79 3 Chris Brown / Usher $7,965,045 42,893 $185.69 4 Shakira $6,854,319 50,450 $135.86 5 Metallica $5,573,866 16,079 $346.64 6 Noah Kahan $5,378,623 34,806 $154.53 7 Backstreet Boys $4,850,070 32,023 $151.45 8 Foo Fighters $4,542,233 34,559 $131.43 9 Ariana Grande $3,752,107 17,887 $209.76 10 Iron Maiden $3,013,221 30,051 $100.27 11 Guns N’ Roses $2,669,103 29,435 $90.68 12 Rush $2,665,892 11,339 $235.09 13 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,112,517 22,914 $92.19 14 J. Cole $2,023,159 14,095 $143.53 15 Tame Impala $1,826,941 15,474 $118.06 16 Pitbull $1,782,262 19,432 $91.72 17 Charli xcx $1,666,015 11,867 $140.39 18 Gorillaz $1,523,620 12,681 $120.14 19 Don Omar $1,520,648 12,476 $121.88 20 Phoebe Bridgers $1,443,490 12,995 $111.08

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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