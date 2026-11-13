50 years after iconic film, a gathering of ‘Rocky’ fans in Philadelphia breaks a world record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The story of Rocky Balboa is one that audiences love and know well – of resilience, grit and persevering despite the odds.

Fans honored his legacy 50 years after the film with a Guinness World Record-breaking gathering of people dressed as Rocky on Friday at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The uniform? A black beanie, grey sweatpants and sweatshirt, and black high-top Converse sneakers.

A growing number of Rockys amassed in front of the museum steps Friday afternoon, cheering as stragglers showed up to aid the record-breaking attempt.

“What’s your name?” the announcer asked one participant. “Rocky Balboa,” they replied.

A minimum of 250 people needed to be there for the occasion, according to Guinness. The official record was certified with 570 participants, an announcer said.

The city organized a host of events this month to honor its fictional underdog boxer, including a sprint up the stairs that Rocky stormed up in the film, a rededication marking the permanent installation of the Rocky statue, and a meat market challenge where fans can recreate a scene in the film where he trained by punching slabs of frozen meat.

After the world record was confirmed, the group ran up the stairs to pose for a picture in front of the museum.

On Saturday, tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate in a “Rocky Run” throughout the city.

The 1976 film written by Sylvester Stallone tells the story of a small-time boxer from South Philly who gears up to take on the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed, fighting in the city to celebrate America’s bicentennial. Though he ultimately loses the fight, Rocky proves himself and wins the heart of Adrian, the neighborhood pet store clerk.

The movie was shot for less than $1 million, and Stallone was an unknown actor who had written the script in a desperate bid to land himself work.

The film won the best picture Oscar and became the highest-grossing sports movie at the time. Its numerous spinoffs and sequels has helped it hold the record for most successful sports movie franchise, according to Guinness World Records.

Philadelphia held its inaugural Rocky Day in 2023 with Stallone in attendance, expanding celebrations to a weeklong Rocky Fest the next year. The city kicked off this year’s festivities with the release of Stallone’s memoir, “The Steps,” on Sep. 29.