Johnny Depp film ‘Ebenezer’ gets actor first No. 1 opening in 8 years

Johnny Depp is back at the top of the box office with his first studio movie in eight years, and since fallout from a contentious libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard left his future in Hollywood in jeopardy.

But six years after he was asked to leave the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, and three years after Depp said that he had “no further need for Hollywood,” “Ebenezer,” a Paramount Pictures release, opened in first place with about $19 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Paramount released it in 3,535 theaters.

While it might be a far cry from the heights of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which twice opened over $100 million, or even the $62 million opening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018, it is a solid start for the film, which cost a reported $38 million to produce. Internationally, it made $23 million from 63 markets, adding up to a $42 million global debut.

Outside of his franchise fare, Depp more often had openings in the $20 million range (as with “Black Mass” and “Public Enemies”).

The audience for “Ebenezer” was about 52% female and 81% over the age of 25, according to PostTrak exit polls. About 65% of ticket buyers said they would “definitely” recommend the film to friends. Less than half, or 47%, of the “kid” demographic (ages 12 and under) said they would tell their friends they “must see it right away.”

The Charles Dickens-inspired tale is rated PG-13 and directed by Ti West, who is best known for the horror franchise X. Critics were not as warm as audiences about the film. It’s currently sitting at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley also star.

The question still remains as to whether this marks a major comeback for Depp, but time might tell. In exit polls, 51% of moviegoers cited Depp as their reason for attending the film. Depp’s next film, a revenge thriller called “Day Drinker,” is set for a March release from Lionsgate.

“The personal lives of stars generally don’t impact the box office. It really comes down to the movie,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak. “The key now will be its long-term playability.”

Sony’s “Ghost Soldier” and Amazon MGM Studios’ “How to Rob a Bank” also opened this weekend to less fanfare. “Ghost Soldier,” an action film starring Jim Caviezel, debuted in sixth place with $5.2 million from 2,558 theaters. “How to Rob a Bank” landed in seventh place with just under $5.2 million from 2,810 theaters. Internationally, it made $5.1 million. The film from “The Fall Guy” director David Leitch had a reported net production budget of $40 million. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson, “How to Rob a Bank” did not receive good reviews.

“The Cat in the Hat” landed in second place in its second weekend in theaters with $11.4 million, followed by “Godzilla Minus Zero” in third place with $8.3 million (down a whopping 73% from its opening). Fourth place went to “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” also in its second weekend, with $5.5 million. And the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” rounded out the top five with just under $5.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $89 million.

“The ‘You Can See Everything’ phenomenon continues,” Dergarabedian said. “It has become the ‘have you seen’ movie of the moment.”

“Wild Horse Nine” also added 1,075 theaters in its second weekend, where it earned $4.6 million. Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid” had one of the best limited expansions of the year with $756,060 on 27 screens. And James Gray’s acclaimed crime thriller “Paper Tiger” opened in six locations in New York and Los Angeles to $215,009 before it expands nationwide next week.

Overall it was a slower weekend than last with around $86 million in total ticket sales from North American theaters. Business should pick up next weekend, however, with the release of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “Ebenezer,” $19 million.

2. “The Cat in the Hat,” $11.4 million.

3. “Godzilla Minus Zero,” $8.3 million.

4. “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” $5.5 million.

5. “You Can See Everything,” $5.5 million.

6. “Ghost Soldier,” $5.2 million.

7. “How to Rob a Bank,” $5.2 million.

8. “Wild Horse Nine,” $4.6 million.

9. “Wildwood,” $4.5 million.

10. “Clayface,” $3.7 million.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer