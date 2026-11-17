NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson is a lot of things — a 12-time Grammy winner, singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, activist, architect of outlaw country and an icon inextricable from the American imagination. He’s also 93 years old and isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

“I really enjoy playing live. I enjoy the fans. I enjoyed the bus rides. It’s just all really a lot of fun, and right now I’m not touring, and I miss it,” he told The Associated Press over the phone from Maui.

His new book, “The Last Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity — and My Longest Love Affair,” chronicling the last 12 years, is full of reflections and brand-new anecdotes. And of course it is: In that period, the always prolific Nelson has recorded 17 studio albums, written 36 songs and five books, and performed live over 400 times. There’s a lot of heart too: Nelson spends considerable time talking about his family and his wife of four decades, Annie Nelson.

So, does wisdom really come with age? “No,” Nelson laughs. “I guess a little bit. A hard head makes a sore ass.”

Nelson on songwriting, Mickey Raphael and his pal Merle Haggard

A lot has been written about Nelson’s songwriting, and that continues throughout “The Last Leaf.” “My life has been lived out in two parts,” he writes near the book’s end. “The first part is living. The second part is writing and singing about living.”

He says he’s still writing, and the process usually begins on the road. “When I write, I usually go riding down the highway,” he says, “And then I’ll get to Trigger later,” referencing his beloved, beat-up Martin N-20, a nylon-string classical guitar — his musical companion since the late ’60s.

Trigger and Nelson make a dynamic duo, as does Nelson and Mickey Raphael, his harmonica player and the last surviving member of the classic lineup of his Family band. “He’s been with me since he was 17 years old. He knows my songs as well as I do,” Nelson says of Raphael. “He is a great harmonica player. And he fits in with our group perfectly.”

“The Last Leaf” is named after Nelson’s cover of Tom Waits’ “Last Leaf,” a song that perfectly expresses Nelson’s long-held survivor status. (He’s outlasted fellow outlaw country artists Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and then some.)

“Me and Merle, you know, we’re a lot alike. We both enjoyed the same things. Some of it was good for us, some of it wasn’t,” Nelson reflects. “I think I was fortunate enough to live through it, and Merle’s health finally got him.”

A near-death experience

Health has long been a priority for Nelson, who gave up drinking decades ago as well as smoking marijuana in 2019 when he was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But on the first page of “The Last Leaf” introduction, Nelson reveals something harrowing: He contracted COVID-19 in 2022 and nearly died.

“I wanted to die. It was so bad,” he reflects. “And I felt so bad, and Annie wouldn’t let me, you know. She took care of me for 10 days. She slept in the next room on an ironing board, waiting for me to get better. And she literally saved my life.”

In “The Last Leaf,” Nelson recounts the experience with Annie, who says he asked her to let him die, twice. She says he brought up reincarnation.

Despite the severity of the situation, Nelson says, “I think positive every chance I get.” And that doesn’t mean reflecting on his legacy.

When asked how he hopes to be remembered, he says, “Uh, he was sick. No, I’m just kidding. Who knows? There will be all kinds of opinions.”

It’s likely they’ll remember the songs he wrote and the good he did with events like Farm Aid as well as the causes and politics he supported. Earlier this year, Nelson endorsed Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in his 2026 U.S. Senate race in Texas against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico won, becoming the first Democratic senator in the state since the 1990s.

“I think it was great,” Nelson says. “I think Texas did what Texas wanted to do and they went blue big time.”

Remembering Dolly Parton

Nelson and Dolly Parton shared a decades-long friendship, so her death earlier this year no doubt affected him.

“I go way back to the Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton shows, and I love those. Those were two of my favorite people doing what they do best. And I saw Dolly recently and I knew she wasn’t feeling well,” he says. “But she was a sweetheart and I loved her.”

After Parton passed, news broke that Nelson had covered her song “I Will Always Love You.” Nelson says he doesn’t know when his version will be released, but he hopes soon. Particularly because searching for the cover yields unauthorized, AI-generated videos of him “performing” the song.

“I don’t worry about it,” he says of artificial intelligence, adding that “They’re a bunch of thieves.”

For now, he’s got simple aims for those interested in reading “The Last Leaf.”

“I just want them to read it and enjoy it,” he says.

“And then throw it away,” he says, laughing.

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer