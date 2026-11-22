NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen years and six movies in, “The Hunger Games” movie franchise rediscovered its box-office might, as “Sunrise on the Reaping” debuted with $120 million in North American theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The sun had seemed to be setting on “The Hunger Games” as a cultural force. After the original blockbuster run of four movies led by Jennifer Lawrence, Lionsgate’s 2023 prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” topped off at $361.8 million worldwide — a decent sum but about half what each of the first four movies grossed.

Yet “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has restored the Suzanne Collins adaptations to blockbuster status. The film, a sequel to “Songbirds and Snakes” and set 25 years before the original series, launched with $225 million worldwide on its opening weekend. Lionsgate produced and distributed the movie, budgeted at about $150 million.

“It’s obviously not common for a film in its sixth installment to completely reverse the trajectory, but it’s awfully satisfying to be a part of it,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

At a time when movie series longevity is far from assured, “Sunrise on the Reaping” managed to notch the year’s fifth $100 million-plus domestic launch — something only accomplished in 2026 by some of the most bankable franchises: Spider-Man (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”), Toy Story (“Toy Story 5”), Super Mario (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”) and whatever Christopher Nolan makes (“The Odyssey”).

And it did it while a significant portion of potential moviegoers were locked at home playing “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

How ‘Hunger Games’ pulled off a box-office comeback

Yet Gen Z again powered a big weekend in theaters. Some 74% of the audience for the “Hunger Games” prequel-sequel were aged 18-34. Several of 2026’s box-office hits — including “Obsession,” “Backrooms” and “You Can See Everything” — have likewise succeeded by packing theaters with the most potent demographic in moviegoing.

While “Sunrise on the Reaping” includes a supporting cast of well-known veteran stars (Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons), the movie largely belongs to a new generation of young actors: Jo Zada, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang and Whitney Peak. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, is centered around teenage Haymitch Abernathy (Zada), the role originally played by Woody Harrelson.

Fogelson credits several things to the “Hunger Games” turnaround. “Songbirds and Snakes” was an origin story of a villain, and thus a darker tale. “Sunrise on the Reaping” has the Hunger Games themselves more front and center. It focuses on the backstory of a beloved character in Haymitch. And the cast, a mix of newcomers and veterans, elevated the film.

“It’s consistent with how ‘The Hunger Games’ has always operated. Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t the mega movie star when this franchise started with her,” Fogelson says. “There is no question that part of the incredible resurgence we’ve seen at the box office has been Gen Z and Gen Alpha demonstrating how much they love going to movie theaters.”

Reviews were OK (67% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), but audience scores were better. “Sunrise on the Reaping” earned an “A-” CinemaScore from moviegoers, a tick up from the “B+” received by “Songbirds and Snakes.”

‘I Play Rocky’ scores a rare ‘A+’ CinemaScore

In its first weekend of wide release, Amazon MGM Studios’ “I Play Rocky” came in second with $9.3 million from 2,477 locations. Peter Farrelly’s comic drama about the making of “Rocky” stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone. It has previously played in limited release for two weeks.

The biggest win for “I Play Rocky” — a potential Oscar contender — wasn’t its bottom-line gross, but its CinemaScore: an A+. Such a high mark is rare. (Even “The Odyssey” didn’t score so well.) But Farrelly has managed it before. His best picture-winning 2018 film “Green Book” got the same score.

Ticket sales were down about 10% from the same weekend last year, when “Wicked For Good” came out, according to data firm Rentrak. But they were up 84.9% from last weekend.

From the earliest stage of dating “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Lionsgate analyzed the benefits and risks of going up against “Grand Theft Auto.” Ultimately, the studio believed both could coexist. Some 67% of the audience for the “Hunger Games” film was female.

“Many have speculated as to whether the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ would hurt ‘The Hunger Games’ at the box office this weekend, and I think the marketplace has already spoken,” said Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak. “Both can do just fine.”

Last week’s No. 1 film, “Ebenezer,” starring Johnny Depp, dipped 60% in its second weekend with $7.7 million. The Paramount release has grossed $32.5 million domestically and $45.9 million internationally.

Hollywood will now turn its attention to a Thanksgiving holiday weekend full of intrigue. “Sunrise on the Reaping” will be competing with a variety of new releases: Universal’s “Focker in Law,” the Disney animated film “Hexed,” Netflix’s IMAX release of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” and Neon’s wide release of James Gray’s crime drama “Paper Tiger.”

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” $120 million.

2. “I Play Rocky,” $9.3 million.

3. “Ebenezer,” $7.7 million.

4. “The Cat in the Hat,” $6.9 million.

5. “Godzilla Minus Zero,” $2.7 million.

6. “You Can See Everything,” $2.5 million.

7. “Wild Horse Nine,” $2.5 million.

8. “Ghost Soldier,” $2.4 million.

9. “Wildwood,” $2.3 million.

10. “Ramayana,” $2.1 million.

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer