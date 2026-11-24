LOS ANGELES (AP) — For many, the Ramayana is not just an epic with gods and superhumans shooting arrows, battling demons and zipping around in flying chariots.

Rather, it’s one of Hinduism’s foundational texts, whose stories, songs and prayers are a part of birth hymns, funeral rites and everything in between. The Ramayana’s retellings over millennia have transcended genre as well as national, religious, linguistic and cultural boundaries. It has also inspired religious and political movements — including the campaign for a grand temple honoring the epic’s protagonist, Rama, in Ayodhya — that helped propel Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party into power.

Now, the epic tale — telling the story of Lord Rama defeating the demon king Ravana to rescue his wife Sita — is the subject of “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” released earlier this month to coincide with Diwali. Directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and the most expensive Indian film to ever be made, it synthesizes the star power of Bollywood, two Oscar-winning music composers and Hollywood visual effects in an ambitious attempt to bring one of India’s most revered stories to a global audience.

The film — whose second part is scheduled to be released next year — has sparked a global debate about its authenticity and faithfulness to traditional versions of the story.

Indian audience split over modern retelling of ancient epic

In India, the film has prompted a debate over how one of Hinduism’s most sacred stories — originally composed by the poet Valmiki — should be retold for modern audiences. For some, the film’s scale and jaw-dropping visual effects have helped introduce this epic to the world in truly dramatic fashion. But others say its creative liberties have distorted a religious narrative that has been handed down over generations.

Ashish Agarwal, a New Delhi-based, 29-year-old IT professional, said he watched the film twice and was blown away by the production, especially the world-class visual effects “on par with Marvel movies.”

“It was also wonderful to see our culture being showcased on the big screen,” he said, adding that it’s introduced younger Indians to their own heritage while helping international audiences learn more about Indian culture.

But others like Shweta Gehlot, a 46-year-old schoolteacher, found glaring misrepresentations of the scripture with which she had grown up. She said she particularly objected to Ravana being portrayed as a just ruler while traditional versions cast him as an evil, arrogant, lustful demon or “rakshasa” who persecuted sages.

“The filmmakers should have remained more true to the source material,” she said.

While the debate around the film has not yet escalated into a major controversy in India, a Hindu group has called for its boycott and threatened nationwide protests if similar alleged distortions appeared in its second installment, which is expected around the same time next year.

The criticism has also revived comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s celebrated 1980s television adaptation, “Ramayan,” which enthralled millions, turning a weekly Sunday morning broadcast into a collective ritual. Streets emptied, shops closed, traffic stopped and some churches even moved services so members could watch the show.

Some US viewers find the visuals and modern angles engaging

In the U.S., by its third weekend, the film has become the highest-grossing Indian production ever at the box office, raking in $28 million.

Mallika Iyer, 31, an Indian American living in New Hampshire, said she learned much of the Ramayana from Amar Chitra Katha comics, a series founded in the 1960s by Anant Pai that retells Indian mythology, history, folktales and biographies.

Iyer has watched the film twice, and says it is entertaining, engaging and sometimes “magical.” She said she appreciated how Ravana and his sister were portrayed in balanced, nuanced ways instead of “as just plain evil.”

At the same time, Iyer said she could see how some might have felt that the computer-generated special effects diluted the sanctity of the Ramayana.

“I found the long, drawn-out battles entertaining, but I can see how some might feel that fixating too much on those scenes might have sacrificed some of the holier aspects of the story,” she said.

For several U.S. academics and experts who have studied the text, the modern iterations of the epic are not shocking or incongruous.

Shubha Pathak, associate professor of philosophy and religion at American University, said she enjoyed the film’s depiction of Sita with martial arts skills.

“They allowed Sita to have more agency where she was not just sitting around wondering if her husband is going to rescue her,” she said. “She fights people off, but I don’t think it goes too far.”

These changes, coupled with the advanced special effects, help make the film more appealing to new audiences, Pathak said.

“It’s creating a new visual language, updating it for the benefit of those who are hungering for a new version of these characters,” she said. “We don’t expect the story to stay static. We need it to speak to our times.”

The Ramayana has a rich tradition of being retold

Sohini Sarah Pillai, assistant professor of religion and director of film and media studies at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, said the Ramayana, while rooted in Hinduism, is not just a part of Hindu cultural traditions.

Across South and Southeast Asia, the Ramayana has been reimagined through diverse lenses over centuries — from Buddhist Jatakas that emphasize compassion and the Jain epics that uphold non-violence to the Muslim and Sufi retellings that explore devotion to the divine.

There were also Adivasi and Dalit versions of the Ramayana centering Indigenous heroes as a way of pushing back against dominant sociopolitical hierarchies. In the Indian Parsi community — descendants of Persian refugees who practice Zoroastrianism — Ramayana could have been seen in theatrical productions in the late 19th and 20th centuries, which blended European stagecraft with Urdu poetry to appeal to urban audiences.

In that sense, the film is “part of this rich tradition of retelling the Ramayana,” Pillai said. She particularly points to the depiction of Ravana’s sister, Surpanakha, as a beautiful woman and a widow who is attracted to Rama — which upset some viewers. While that’s a departure from Valmiki’s portrayal of the demoness, it’s still in keeping with other depictions. The 12th-century Tamil poet Kamban, for example, portrayed Surpanakha with far greater psychological depth, poetic beauty and tragic complexity than Valmiki’s version.

Pillai does take issue with the film’s tagline: “Our truth. Our history.”

“It gives the impression that the Ramayana is just this one version,” she said. “I would hope that viewers not familiar with South Asia or Hinduism would know that there are many, many Ramayanas.”

Robert Goldman, lead translator of an authoritative seven-volume edition of the Valmiki Ramayana, said it’s not just an adventurous tale that lends itself to CGI — flying monkeys, airborne chariots and 300-foot demons notwithstanding.

“It’s also considered a shastra, a book on how to be in the world,” he said. “It posits rules for moral and ethical behavior. But, the film does play to the youth audience. And if it gets them interested in the Ramayana, why not?”

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Saaliq reported from New Delhi.

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By DEEPA BHARATH and SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press