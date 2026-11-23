NEW YORK (AP) — Hear that noise? No? It’s those sleigh bells jinglin’, ring-ting-a-tingling too. ’Tis the season to put on some brand-new holiday music. The best way to get festive is to sing along to Christmas classics with your loved ones. But are you tired of pressing play on the same albums?

In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, here are some of the best new holiday releases for the 2026 season. So, grab a loved one, a cup of eggnog and get to listening.

“Holiday Things,” Hilary Duff

They should call her Holiday Duff. The former Disney child star Hilary Duff relaunched her music career this year with “Luck… or Something,” her first new album in over a decade. It partnered with a sparkly, shimmery nostalgia tour, complete with two jam-packed nights at New York’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. Understandably, she must be feeling herself — and the holidays. “Holiday Things” is a charming five-track EP, kicking off with a few originals: “All You Want for Christmas is Me,” “I Want (A Few Small Things)” and “I Guess It’s Christmas.” Especially addictive are her cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and her sugary-sweet “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“Good Weather for Immaculate Conception,” Alanis Morissette

Listen, this is exactly what the holidays needed: Alanis Morissette’s unmistakable mezzo-soprano singing the hits (“Little Drummer Boy,” “Last Christmas,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”). She’s sometimes joined by a merry group of collaborators — Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin on “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” Amythyst Kiah on “Momma Mary,” Joy Oladokun on “Silent Night” and Martin Short on “Merry Christmas.” Best of all are her originals, done in real Morissette-fashion: “To an Empath at Christmas Time” and “Christmas on the Dancefloor.” Oh, and her cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” is way better than it needs to be. Bring tissues.

“Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas (Winter Wonderland Edition),” Ella Fitzgerald

It’s one of the greatest holiday releases of all time — Ella Fitzgerald’s extraordinary 1960 album “Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas” — reissued this year in glitter-filled vinyl meant to look like snow. But if you don’t own a turntable, it is never a bad idea to revisit it on the streaming platform of your choice. You’d be hard pressed to find a better “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“Wrapped,” Ashley Cooke

Country singer Ashley Cooke’s first holiday release, the five-track “Wrapped,” is a dreamy sleigh ride from start to finish — from the pedal steel on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to the inclusion of her family’s harmonies on “Silent Night.” The original material, too, is worth spending time with: The upbeat, country-pop “Secret Santa” dreams of Mr. Claus delivering Mr. Right to Cooke. Title track “Wrapped” is a love song for those feeling the spirit of the season.

“Worst Christmas Ever!,” Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is no stranger to making holiday music, and his latest release, “Worst Christmas Ever!,” cherry-picks some of the best material from a vast collection of holiday releases. Best, like the gorgeous “Justice Delivers Its Gift,” and some of his strangest — like the 8-bit “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Christmas Infinity Voyage Version).” But fans will want to head straight to “On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better),” the new release’s sole new track.

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas (John Williams Legacy Edition),” John Williams

This 1981 recording, courtesy John Williams with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Pops Orchestra, is getting a new life. “We Wish You A Merry Christmas (John Williams Legacy Edition)” has been newly reissued on Santa-red vinyl for the holiday season. Start with “Carol Of The Drum.”

“Winterlicious D’Luxe,” Debbie Gibson

There’s nothing foolish about these beats. The ’80s pop star Debbie Gibson has revamped her 2022 Christmas album with six new tracks for “Winterlicious D’Luxe,” including the big band-esque “Lit Up!” and her first-ever Spanish-language release, the endearing “El Regalo” (“The Gift”).

“Epic Presents: Holiday Radio,” Various Artists

It’s a modern release for all genre tastes. Epic Records has tapped some of its roster for a new holiday compilation, and there really is something for everyone. Where else could you hear Giveon tackle “The First Noel,” Mariah the Scientist do “Please Come Home for Christmas” or Coi Leray and Lucky Daye team up on “Milk N Cookies”? There’s also Meghan Trainor with “Frosty the Snowman,” Mimi Webb with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and so much more.

“Voices of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album,” Cast of “The Gilded Age”

With a cast as talented as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a holiday album just makes sense. On “Voices of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album,” Brian Stokes Mitchell opens with “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Christine Baranski sings “We Need a Little Christmas,” Denée Benton and Jordan Donica tackle “O Holy Night,” Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O’Hara nail “I Remember,” so on and so forth. Oh, and Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector read “The Night Before Christmas.” It’s cinematic!

“David Benoit Conducts a Vince Guaraldi Holiday Symphony,” David Benoit

The latest from jazz pianist and composer David Benoit is “David Benoit Conducts a Vince Guaraldi Holiday Symphony,” a touching Christmastime tribute to composer Vince Guaraldi’s musical legacy. The sound is massive: Benoit conducts huge arrangements performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra but makes them feel warm and intimate, like with the “Peanuts” classic “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer