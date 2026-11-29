Today is Sunday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2026. There are 32 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 29, 1864, a Colorado militia launched an unprovoked attack on an encampment of Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribal members, killing an estimated 230 people.

Also on this date:

In 1916, the U.S. declared martial law and created a military government in the Dominican Republic, having occupied the island amid political turmoil earlier in the year. (The U.S. previously had taken control of Dominican customs to pay off foreign creditors, and the occupation lasted until 1924).

In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.

In 1961, Enos the chimpanzee was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited Earth twice before splashing down safely south of Bermuda.

In 1981, film star Natalie Wood drowned at age 43 while boating off California’s Santa Catalina Island with her husband Robert Wagner and actor Christopher Walken.

In 1987, a Korean Air 707 jetliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents, killing all 115 people aboard.

In 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

In 2012, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to grant Palestine non-observer member state status, a vote that came exactly 65 years after the General Assembly adopted a plan to divide Palestine into separate states for Jews and Arabs.

In 2022, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. (Sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2023, he was freed in 2025 under President Donald Trump’s sweeping clemency to all 1,500-plus people charged in the insurrection.)

Today’s Birthdays: Filmmaker Joel Coen is 72. Actor-TV personality Howie Mandel is 71. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 66. Actor Kim Delaney is 65. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 64. Actor Don Cheadle is 62. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 57. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 54. Actor Anna Faris is 50. Rapper The Game is 47. Actor Gemma Chan is 44. Actor Lucas Black is 44. NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is 33. NBA All-Star Julius Randle is 32. Actor Lovie Simone is 28.

By The Associated Press