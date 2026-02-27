Music Review: Bruno Mars is for lovers on the throwback ‘The Romantic,’ his first album in 10 years

Bruno Mars is back — did you miss him?

The 16-time Grammy Award-winning Mars is an undisputable hitmaker, and that trend continues with the nine-track “The Romantic,” his fourth full-length album. Just over 30 minutes in runtime, it’s a brief return for the singer; this is also his first solo release in a decade, succeeding 2016’s groovy, R&B-inspired collection “24K Magic.” (Not that he’s been absent. There’s his mega-popular collaborative project with Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic, and his recent hits “Die with a Smile” with Lady Gaga as well as “APT.” with Blackpink’s Rosé.)

On “The Romantic,” retro-pop is the name of the game and Mars remains one of the great, spirited nostalgists.

That’s clear from the lead single “I Just Might.” It’s all feel-good disco-pop-soul, a sentimental performer giving his escapist audience exactly what they crave: a funky reprieve from anywhere that is not the dance floor. Itch, meet scratch.

Mars’ massive “24K Magic” channeled ‘90s throwbacks (listen to “Finesse” and try not to think of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe) as much as it did Mars’ greatest influence, Michael Jackson. “The Romantic” does something similar with the addition of some new reference points. Press play on the Philly soul-informed “Cha Cha Cha” and be met with an unexpected interpolation of Juvenile’s 2003 smash “Slow Motion.”

Another standout, “Something Serious,” sounds similar to Santana’s 1970 hit cover of the Tito Puente classic “Oye Como Va.” Vintage Latin music appears to be a new fascination, also evidenced in the acoustic opener “Risk It All,” a near-mariachi ballad with classical guitar.

There are few weak moments across “The Romantic.” Any criticism is best reserved for its most imitative moments: “On My Soul” is imbued with physical joy, but it also bares striking resemblance to Curtis Mayfield’s “Move on Up.” Elsewhere, Mars nearly self-plagiarizes: “Why You Wanna Fight?” could be in Silk Sonic’s discography. Both are ripe for a good time. As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And for Mars, may alterations be few and slight.

This is not a wholly new performer, but as one of the most popular contemporary artists whose made a name on wistful, throwback tunes — who is asking Mars for reinvention? That has never been his main concern. Groove has always been his priority. And on “The Romantic,” the world is sure to join him at the party once again.

Prepare to hear these songs at weddings — and everywhere else — for the foreseeable future.

“The Romantic” by Bruno Mars

Three and a half stars out of five.

On repeat: “Something Serious,” “Cha Cha Cha”

Skip: “God Was Showing Off”

For fans of: Funky basslines, horns, newsboy caps and wide lapels, red roses

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer