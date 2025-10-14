Congo and M23 rebels agree to create body to oversee potential ceasefire

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo and the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 agreed Tuesday to establish an oversight body for a potential permanent ceasefire, an important step toward a peace deal, after efforts to end decades-long fighting in eastern Congo stalled in recent weeks.

The agreement was signed in Doha after mediation by Qatar, Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya announced on social platform X. M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka confirmed the signing and shared documents highlighting the terms of the agreement on X.

As part of the agreement, a ceasefire monitoring body, including representatives from Congo, M23 and the 12-country International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, will be formed, according to the documents.

The body is expected to meet within seven days of its creation, with the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, participating to provide logistical coordination. It will investigate alleged ceasefire violations, the documents said.

Backed by neighboring Rwanda, M23 is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups fighting for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east. With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the U.N. has called the conflict “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”

In a major escalation earlier this year, the rebels seized two key cities in eastern Congo.

In July, Congo and M23 signed a declaration of principles in Qatar to end the conflict and commit to a comprehensive peace agreement that would include the restoration of state authorities in key eastern cities controlled by the insurgents and the exchange of prisoners.

The two sides agreed to finalize a peace deal no later than Aug. 18 but missed that deadline, accusing each other of violating peace terms.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and MARK BANCHEREAU

Associated Press