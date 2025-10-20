Congo’s last Ebola patient has been discharged, raising hopes that outbreak might be over

BULAPE, Congo (AP) — The World Health Organization announced that the last Ebola patient in Congo’s latest outbreak was discharged over the weekend and no new cases have been reported since Sept. 25.

Sunday’s announcement started a 42-day countdown to declare the outbreak over if no further cases are confirmed.

The outbreak, first declared in Congo’s remote Bulape health district in Kasai on Sept. 4, has resulted in a total of 64 cases, including 53 confirmed and 11 probable. The WHO reported 43 deaths and said only 19 patients recovered, including the patient discharged on Sunday.

“The recovery of the last patient just six weeks after the outbreak was declared is a remarkable achievement that shows how strong partnership, national expertise and determination have contributed to overcoming challenges to save and protect lives,” said Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa.

The WHO added that it remained on the ground and was working closely with the government to ensure measures are maintained to detect and respond to any new cases.

It was the first Ebola outbreak in 18 years in the province of Kasai, a remote part of Congo where health workers had struggled to reach patients due to poor road networks.