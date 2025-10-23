A fashion show in Mali’s ancient city of Timbuktu promotes peace and local talent

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — In an open field at the edge of the ancient city of Timbuktu, Mali, young models walk the runway clad in colorful traditional attires during a “caravan for peace” fashion event that organizers hope will lift the spirits of a city scarred by jihadi conflict.

Surrounded by young talents and camels, renowned African fashion designer Sidi Ahmed Seidina Ali, known as Alphadi, called out at the event Wednesday: “Let us all come! All those born in Timbuktu, return to your homeland, return to your hometown to work and show that this city is magical.”

Organized in partnership with local authorities, the two-day event showcased the color and finesse of dozens of local designers and models, some of them victims of the violence the city has suffered.

Timbuktu, a small city that was once the most prominent of numerous centers for Islamic learning in pre-colonial West Africa, has endured years of violence from the al-Qaida-linked JNIM militant group that also targets other parts of Mali.

Although authorities said the security situation has improved, pockets of attacks persist. In June, al-Qaida militants targeted several Malian army positions including an airport, in what analysts said is a reminder of how powerful the militants remain.

Addressing the large crowd gathered at the fashion show on Wednesday, Alphadi, a Timbuktu native and one of Africa’s famous designers, called for peace and for young talents to live up to their full potential.

The “modernity (of fashion) is not only in Paris, not only in New York, not only in Japan. Modernity is also here at home,” he said, before calling for “understanding between us, peace between us.”

Local officials praised the caravan and fashion show as aligning with their efforts to restore Timbuktu to its former glory.

“It is a caravan that calls for social cohesion and living together,” said Issaka Nazoum, president of the Regional Council of Timbuktu.

By BABA AHMED and SIDI YAHIYA

Associated Press