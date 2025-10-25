Kenya’s navy intercepts a meth consignment worth $63 million

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A massive methamphetamine drug haul worth approximately $63 million was seized in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Saturday, and six Iranian nationals were taken into custody by authorities.

The Kenyan Navy intercepted the consignment some 630 kilometers (391 miles) off the coast of Mombasa in the Indian Ocean and escorted the vessel safely to port under armed guard.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Amin Mohammed Ibrahim, said preliminary forensic tests confirmed the substance was crystal methamphetamine.

Kenya is facing a growing synthetic drug crisis, particularly along the coastline, where hundreds of young people are struggling with meth and heroin addiction.

Authorities have hailed the record interception of more than a ton (1,024 kilograms) of methamphetamine as a major breakthrough in Kenya’s ongoing fight against narcotics trafficking and addiction.

Last year, a smaller consignment of 1.15 kilograms (2.54 pounds) of methamphetamine was seized in the country’s main airport.