Protests in Tanzania spread after a disputed election, with the military on the streets

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets for a second day of demonstrations in Tanzania on Thursday after a disputed election, while Amnesty International reported that two people have died.

After the protests broke out on Wednesday, the government shut down the internet, imposed a curfew and deployed the military to the streets.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi or CCM party, which has been in power since independence in 1961, sought to extend its rule in Wednesday’s election, with presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties barred from running.

The incumbent, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, faced 16 other candidates from smaller parties who barely campaigned.

The electoral body on Thursday announced through state television that President Hassan had taken an early lead, garnering 96.99% of the votes in 8 out of 272 constituencies tallied early Thursday.

Lawmakers from the European Parliament said in a statement Thursday that the elections in Tanzania were “neither free nor fair” and urged democratic partners to “stand firm in the defense of democracy and human rights.”

Turnout during Wednesday’s election was low, and chaos broke out in the afternoon as protesters burned a bus and a gas station, attacked police stations and vandalized polling centers.

Two people, a civilian and a police officer, died in Wednesday’s protests, according to Amnesty International. The government has yet to comment about casualties in the ongoing protests.

Tanzania’s government imposed a curfew Wednesday evening in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, where most protests had occurred, but protests continued late into the night.

The government asked public servants to work from home on Thursday to limit the movement of nonessential staff.

Roadblocks manned by the Tanzanian army were erected across the country, with those approaching them turned away if they could not prove they were essential workers.

Hundreds of protesters breached security barriers to access a road leading to the country’s main airport but were unable to enter.

Amnesty International called for investigations into the use of force on protesters by police.

Several protesters were injured in the town of Namanga, on the border with Kenya, as demonstrators lit bonfires on the highway and police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Business people said the protests had halted business operations in the usually busy border town.

Ferry services from the Tanzanian mainland to the semiautonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, whose electoral body is expected to announce results Thursday, were also suspended.

Tanzanians cast ballots for a president, members of parliament and ward councilors.

The main opposition leader Tundu Lissu remains in prison after he was charged with treason for calling for electoral reforms. The presidential candidate for the second largest opposition party, Luhaga Mpina, was barred from running.

