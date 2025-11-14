Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta suspended two French television channels on Friday for broadcasting alleged false information on a fuel blockade imposed by the al-Qaida linked military group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM ).

Mali’s High Authority for Communication said in a letter to image distributors in Mali dated Nov. 13 and made public on Friday that it suspended TF1 and LCI, claiming the two private TV channels made “unverified claims and falsehoods” in a broadcast on Nov. 9.

“LCI and TF1 television services have been removed from your packages until further notice,” reads the document.

The letter said the regulatory body disputes three passages of the two channels’ broadcast: “the junta has banned the sale of fuel,” “(the regions of) Kayes and Nioro are completely under blockade,” and “the terrorists are now close to bringing down the capital (Bamako).”

Since September, the JNIM group, linked to al-Qaida and operating in Mali, has imposed a blockade on fuel entering Mali, a landlocked country. In recent weeks, the fuel shortage caused by this blockade has created long lines at gas stations and further deteriorated the security situation in the country. Several Western embassies, notably those of the United States and France, have asked their citizens to leave Mali.

Mali, alongside its neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso, is ruled by military leaders who took power by force in recent years, pledging to provide more security to citizens.

But the security situation in the Sahel has worsened since the juntas took power, analysts say, with a record number of attacks and a record number of civilians killed both by Islamic militants and government forces.

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press