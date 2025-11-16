Benin’s parliament approves extending presidential terms and creating a senate

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Benin’s parliament approved a constitutional reform extending presidential terms and creating a new legislative body, as the West African country is set to elect a new president next April.

The amendment, which was passed by a 90-19 vote at the National Assembly on Saturday, would extend presidential and lawmakers’ terms from five to seven years. The two-term presidential limit remains unchanged.

It would also create a Senate that is expected to have between 25 and 30 members, including former heads of state and others appointed by the president. It would have the authority to request a second reading of laws passed by the lower house, with a few exceptions such as finance laws.

The reforms still have be approved by the Constitutional Court, and would come into effect after the April presidential election.

Benin’s President Patrice Talon is set to leave office after 10 years in power. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, a close ally of Talon, is seen as the front-runner to replace him, as the main opposition candidate was barred from running for failing to meet the required endorsements.

Benin’s main opposition party, The Democrats, alleged irregularities in the Saturday vote and denounced the creation of a Senate.

Opposition lawmaker Kolawolé Djima Ogbon said such a body, which could include Talon as a former head of state, would allow the current leader to retain significant influence over the country’s affairs.