South Africa declares a national disaster over flooding and severe weather

By AP News
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa on Sunday declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the northern part of the country and damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.

The declaration was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Center and announced by the government. It allows national government to coordinate the response to the disaster.

The worst impact is in the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where the fatalities occurred. But the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said at least three other provinces had also been affected by the severe weather.

Parts of South Africa as well as neighboring Mozambique and Zimbabwe have experienced heavy rains for weeks. That resulted in severe flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa. More than 100 people have died in the three countries since the rains began late last year.

The floods in northern South Africa caused the closure of the Kruger National Park and the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff members from flooded camps to other parts of the park.

The premier of the Limpopo province said the weather had caused around $240 million in damage in her province, with many houses and buildings washed away completely.

More than 100 people died in floods last year in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province in the south of the country, while more than 400 died in flooding in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

