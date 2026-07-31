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Algerian bus plunges into a ravine near Algiers, killing at least 25 and injuring 44

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By AP News

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured on Friday in a bus accident in Algeria, according to a provisional report from the Algerian Civil Protection.

The bus, which was carrying passengers from Sétif to the Algerian capital, skidded in the locality of El Karma, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Algiers, before plunging into a deep ravine.

Rescue teams were working at the scene, with a constant flow of ambulances transporting the injured to the nearest hospitals.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning, according to state television.

On Aug. 15, 2025, a public transport bus crashed through the safety barrier of a bridge in Algiers and plunged into a river into which the city’s sewage is discharged. The toll from that accident was 18 dead and 21 injured.

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