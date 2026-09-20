Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to bat against Australia in third ODI

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat for the first time in the series against Australia in the third and final cricket one-day international on Sunday.

Australia is favorite to complete a clean sweep after beating the home team by 59 runs in the opening match and followed it up with an 84-run victory in the second game on Friday.

Raza said at the toss it was a chance to try a different approach in the series after Zimbabwe failed to chase down targets in the previous two games because it was tough to bat against the older ball.

Australia made two changes with Xavier Bartlett returning to the side in place of the rested Josh Hazlewood. Spencer Johnson replaced Billy Stanlake after the seamer left the field in the second game due to side strain while bowling his fifth over.

Graeme Cremer, who turned 40 on Saturday, returned to ODIs after eight years as Zimbabwe also made two changes. Cremer came in for Wellington Masakadza, who was left out due to a niggle.

Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in the first match, was rested and Zimbabwe brought in Ernest Masuku, also for the first time in the series.

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Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

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