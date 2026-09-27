Australia wins toss, elects to field in must-win ODI against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won his second successive toss and chose to field in the second cricket ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

Australia collapsed in their chase against the spin of Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin to lose the first game by 67 runs and must win to keep the three-match series alive.

Jansen twins – Marco and Duan – will play together for the first time in international cricket as South Africa made four changes from the team which won the first game.

Duan replaced Gerald Coetzee, who returned to international cricket after nearly three years at Durban but was rested for the second match.

Aiden Markram missed out the first match due to personal reasons, but returned as opening batter, replacing Tony de Zorzi. Tristan Stubbs was included in place of Ryan Rickelton in the middle-order while Corbin Bosch made way for Lizaad Williams.

Australia suffered an injury blow with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis sidelined from the rest of the series due to a finger injury. Alex Carey came in to the side for Inglis.

In another change, fast bowler Mitchell Starc was replaced by Xavier Bartlett.

Sunday’s game will also mark the annual Pink Day ODI, which raises money for cancer research and treatment. Cricket South Africa said players will take the field with the names of breast cancer fighters or survivors replacing their own surnames on the backs of their shirts.

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Line-ups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here