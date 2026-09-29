3 Nigerians killed in recent weeks in South Africa, Nigeria says

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Three Nigerian nationals have been killed in recent weeks in South Africa, Nigerian authorities said Tuesday, adding to tensions between the two countries over persistent violence against migrants.

Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, said the three were killed between Sept. 18 and 21. He identified them as Kenechukwu Christopher Igwemmadu, killed in Bloemfontein; Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde, in Pretoria, and Christian Hillary Nnaemeka, in Primrose.

The deaths bring the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa this year to 12 and 112 since 2022, the Nigerian official said.

“Nigeria will protect its nationals,” Fani-Kayode wrote on the social platform X.

South Africa has been rocked in recent months by violent anti-migrant protests that have forced thousands of migrants to leave and caused diplomatic tensions with other African nations. Earlier this month, Nigeria’s parliament indefinitely suspended official visits and engagements with South Africa over the violence.

The Nigerian consulate in South Africa said Tuesday that the recent deaths of the three Nigerians “coming in quick succession, also raise questions about what seems to be a pattern of targeting Nigerians in South Africa.”

South African authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“We continue to call on relevant South African authorities to investigate the deaths thoroughly and bring the perpetrators of the gruesome acts to justice,” said consul-general Ninikanwa Okey-Uche in a statement.

South Africa has for years attracted foreign nationals from across the continent, including many from Nigeria, seeking economic opportunities. Foreigners have also experienced sporadic outbursts of xenophobic violence. Protesters blame them for the country’s high levels of unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

In June, two Nigerians were killed during anti-migrant violence in South Africa, just two days before an unofficial deadline set by protesters for foreigners to leave. Nigeria’s foreign ministry said one was allegedly killed by police officers and the other by unidentified attackers.

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AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

Associated Press