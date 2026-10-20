Bavuma’s and Jansen’s 106-run stand sparks South Africa fightback vs Australia

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Temba Bavuma’s and Marco Jansen’s unbeaten century partnership breathed life into South Africa’s fightback against Australia on the third morning of the second cricket test on Tuesday.

South Africa, wobbling at 97-5 overnight then 110-6, was 216-6 at lunch with captain Bavuma on 76 and Jansen on 72.

They stitched together 106 runs in 22 overs, breaking the previous record seventh-wicket stand at St. George’s Park that had stood since 1896.

While Bavuma and Jansen grabbed the momentum in ideal batting conditions, Australia could look forward to the availability of the new ball in eight overs and seamer Josh Hazlewood. He was off the field ill on Monday and had to make up time to be able to bowl again, which should come not long after lunch.

The rain finally relented on day three, play began on time, and Mitchell Starc collected his 450th test wicket when a 144 kph bouncer clipped Wiaan Mulder’s glove and was caught at slip.

Jansen greeted Starc with three boundaries and Scott Boland with two more to race to 21 off 12 balls.

His counter-attacking approach, along with Bavuma’s solidity, helped South Africa negotiate the remainder of the session without any further loss. The Proteas crossed 200 in 65.4 overs, which seemingly looked tougher earlier in the morning.

Bavuma was on 43 when Jansen walked in but the newcomer had almost caught his captain by lunch.

Jansen reached 50 off 43 balls. He smacked sixes off Boland, Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw and survived an lbw shout off Renshaw on 58.

By the break, Bavuma faced 189 balls for his 76 not out, and Jansen met 71 balls for his 72.

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