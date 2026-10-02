Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 15 in Nigeria’s Borno State, police say. 3 missing

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 15 farmers and firewood gatherers in the Marte local government area of Nigeria ‘s northeastern Borno State, police and human rights officials said Friday.

The attack, apparently carried out by the prominent Islamic militant group, took place late Wednesday and early Thursday in the villages of Ala, Gummna and Musune in Marte, located approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Borno state police spokesperson Nahum Daso confirmed the violence and added that security forces are working to account for the whereabouts of three other residents who remain missing.

Community members retrieved the bodies from the surrounding bushland and buried the 15 victims Thursday evening in accordance with Islamic rites. Residents said the victims, who included young men and village elders, were ambushed, bound and executed at close range while gathering firewood and tending their crops.

Amnesty International condemned the attack in a statement, calling the targeting of civilians a grave violation of international humanitarian law and urging Nigerian authorities to bolster protection for vulnerable rural communities in the northeast.

“The victims, who were local residents venturing into the surrounding bush to gather firewood to earn a living or cook for their families, were ambushed and targeted by a suspected Boko Haram group,” Amnesty said.

Islamic militants have been attacking residents and military targets in the region for more than a decade.

By HARUNA UMAR

Associated Press