South African runners don cheeky attire for annual race to spotlight prostate cancer

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of runners in purple briefs took to the streets of Johannesburg on Friday to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The men took part in the Hollard Daredevil Race, an annual event highlighting what researchers describe as South Africa ’s most common cancer. Organizers say the disease is rarely discussed openly among South African men.

A 2023 study of Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer in Free State province found that fewer than one in four had heard of the disease before their diagnosis.

Another study that year among men in Limpopo province found that almost two-thirds had inadequate awareness of prostate cancer, while more than 80% knew nothing about screening methods.

“Many men have never heard of it, don’t know about PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening and only present when it is advanced. Caught early, more than 99% of men are alive five years later,” said Andrew Oberholzer, chief executive of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Some participants were prostate cancer survivors who encouraged other men to get screened.

“I’ve been running long distances for 45 years now and then I’ve also gone through a prostate cancer process. I’m a cancer survivor from prostate,” said participant Riyaad Kriel.

Associated Press