New Zealand beats Australia 50-19 to retain the Bledisloe Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand alleviated some of the gloom that gathered after its recent series loss in South Africa by beating Australia 50-19 in the first of two rugby tests Saturday to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th year.

The character of an All Blacks team on a three-match losing streak was tested when Wallabies fullback Tom Wright scored the first try of the match at Eden Park where the Wallabies haven’t won since 1986 and New Zealand is unbeaten against all-comers in 54 matches.

But an area that had been a weakness against South Africa became a strength as the All Blacks won contested kicks to set up tries for Peter Lakai and Tupou Vaa’i and to regain the lead. And selections which had been contentious, including Lakai’s in the No. 7 jersey and Damian McKenzie’s at flyhalf proved astute.

McKenzie’s line breaks contributed to the All Blacks’ first-half tries and he kicked a penalty which made New Zealand’s lead 17-7 after 33 minutes.

All Blacks tested

The All Blacks’ backbone was tested again when Wallabies captain Harry Wilson put flyhalf Ben Donaldson into a gap them stayed in support to score a try that cut New Zealand’s lead to three points at halftime.

The Wallabies started the second half strongly and Beauden Barrett — another contentious selection at fullback — was forced to make two vital saves as the last line of defense.

But the momentum turned and the scored twice in five minutes, through scrumhalf Cam Roigard and captain Codie Taylor, to create an important 17-point buffer at 31-14.

The All Blacks’ domination in the air continued along with a physical advantage in the collision and at the breakdown which had been missing in South Africa. They also showed patience and composure with the ball in hand and built phases in a way that that was lacking against the Springboks.

Jordie Barrett provided the spearhead of the All Blacks’ defense with some superb spot tackles.

Roigard scores

Roigard scored after a prolonged lineout drive in which several New Zealand backs participated. He sent the Wallabies defense the wrong way close to the line with a neat head fake. And Taylor scored off Roigard’s pass after a concerted All Blacks buildup.

Roigard and Lakai featured in a try to winger Leroy Carter in the 66th minute with made the All Blacks’ lead 38-14. Asafo Aumua, Kyle Preston and Josh Moorby combined for a short-side raid that led to the All Blacks’ fifth try which swelled the margin.

Fittingly, McKenzie had the last say. After the Wallabies had scored through Josh Nasser, McKenzie scored and converted the last try to bring up 50 points.

“Winning here is everything,” Taylor said. “This is home for us as All Blacks.

“To come here, play in front of our people, to see ex-All Blacks…you want to do it for those people who went before you and continue the legacy.”

Wallabies confidence

The Wallabies came into the match confident after their recent win over South Africa at home. They started both halves strongly and managed to pick holes in the All Blacks pressing defense, first through Max Jorgensen who made Wright’s try, then through Donaldson.

But they couldn’t match the All Blacks in the air or at the breakdown and there were periods of indiscipline which cost them field position. Set pieces were even, though the Wallabies stole a couple of All Blacks’ lineouts.

Wilson was superb again for Australia, Jorgensen was a hovering danger and Donaldson opportunistic at times. But the Wallabies eventually were overwhelmed by and All Blacks team which had been depleted by injuries and down on its luck.

The second test between the teams will be played in Sydney next weekend. New Zealand needed to win only one of the tests to retain the Bledisloe Cup which it has held since 2003.

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