South Africa unbeaten on 11-0 vs Australia as rain stops play on day 1 of 2nd test

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — A delayed start was further hampered by rain as lunch was taken on day one of the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia on Sunday.

South Africa was 11-0 with only 5.3 overs possible, after play was delayed by nearly two hours as the morning session was hampered by rain.

Aiden Markram was 10 not out while debutant Marques Ackerman (1 not out) opened his account.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl.

Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs and leads the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa is the current world test champion and both teams have an eye on the 2027 final. Australia maintained its position at the top of the current standings, while the Proteas slipped to third after the defeat in Durban. New Zealand is currently second.

The hosts made three changes from the first test with pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, returning to the playing eleven after missing out in Durban.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne, batsman Tristan Stubbs and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj were all left out. Ryan Rickelton will keep wicket and bat in the middle order.

Matthew Breetzke was included to bolster the batting line-up, while Ackerman made his test debut.

Australia made one change as off-spinner Nathan Lyon is left out in favor of pacer Scott Boland.

Prevailing conditions at St. George’s Park influenced the team selections for both sides. The first two days are likely to feature weather interruptions and damp conditions suited to bowlers. There is grass on the pitch as well, making batting difficult throughout the test.

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