JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sisanda Hani enters a former shipping container at a community center in South Africa, slips off her shoes and plunges into a sea of blue plastic balls. The 40-year-old mother of a teenager with ADHD and epilepsy lets the balls envelop her and screams.

For Hani, that howl is a release.

The shipping container is now a “sensory room” opened in April by youth-focused non-profit Afrika Tikkun in Orange Farm, a low-income township south of Johannesburg. Initially designed for young children with developmental conditions, it surprisingly also became a place of relief for parents and caregivers in a neighborhood where professional therapy is hard to find.

“We had a lot of stress,” Hani told The Associated Press. “No one was asking us how we were doing.”

The room is an assortment of sights and textures. Fairy lights thread through beaded curtains. Foil fish, tiny mirrors, a hammock and a burlap cushion fill the underwater world, with shapes resembling amoebas and coral covering a wall. Outside are balancing logs, sand and water pits, and a swing.

Locals helped design it, making sensory items from recycled materials in workshops led by Afrika Tikkun and its partner, Sensory-Space.

It’s a place for caregivers to also unwind

Hani was among those who helped. Caring for her 19-year-old son makes it difficult for the single mother to hold down a job. Even temporary work can be interrupted by a call about a seizure, sending her rushing home. Encounters with people who do not understand his conditions add to her stress.

She initially thought the room was only for children. A social worker encouraged her and other mothers to try it, and she says now she leaves feeling less burdened and better able to talk calmly to her son instead of shouting. She says he also becomes calmer and more playful during visits.

“We bottle it inside, but when you come here, everything comes out,” she said.

Afrika Tikkun describes the space as South Africa’s first community sensory facility. Program participants and their parents can book free sessions. Its usage records list 450 school-going children aged 6 to 18, 67 young adults and 56 parents and caregivers.

Sensory rooms offer support alongside therapy appointments

Tegan White, an occupational therapist with the program, says the room’s textures, lights, sounds and movement help users explore sensations and regulate their responses. The ball pit, for example, provides full-body contact that can help users sense where their limbs are.

For adults under stress, it offers somewhere to settle without having to explain their feelings.

“It doesn’t require words. Maybe you aren’t ready to talk,” White said.

The room provides sensory activities beyond her appointments, but she stresses that it complements professional care.

“Therapy is absolutely essential. Having access to ongoing intervention is important,” she said.

Annelize Kruger, an independent occupational therapy lecturer at the University of the Free State, says sensory rooms can help children and adults manage distress, although research remains limited.

“Our sensory needs do not disappear as we get older,” she said.

She distinguishes time spent exploring a sensory room from clinical sensory integration therapy, which involves individually tailored activities guided by an occupational therapist. Guidance can help users identify calming strategies to use beyond the room, Kruger said.

There is a lack of mental health help

But professional care remains difficult to obtain for many in South Africa. In 2023, then-Health Minister Joe Phaahla said fewer than 30% of people with mental health problems in Africa’s biggest economy received treatment. The government’s 2023–2030 mental health policy acknowledges staff shortages and uneven services across provinces.

And across Africa, mental health services remain underfunded and fragmented, particularly in underserved communities, according to the World Health Organization.

At the center, teenagers ask to return simply to sit and relax, says disability inclusion manager Bridget Gumede. Some children have shared troubles at school and home, prompting referrals to social workers. Staff admit up to five people at a time for sessions lasting less than 30 minutes.

“I didn’t know that it can do this much,” she said, adding they now need a bigger space.

The container and its sensory contents cost about $4,700 to $5,300, said Lana Roy, who leads Afrika Tikkun’s Disability Inclusion program. The organization has opened another sensory space in Cape Town and hopes to expand further.

It’s a chance to play again

Dee Blackie, the designer of the sensory space, says they invite adults to do something they may have left behind: play.

“So it doesn’t matter if you say, well, playing is not for me. When you get into the space, you immediately start playing,” she said.

For Njabulo Ntombela, 19, that play offers relief from worries about finding work and continuing her education. She says she’s afraid she will be unable to support her family.

She visits the sensory room once or twice a month when she feels overwhelmed. Before discovering the room, she said she would withdraw and spend the day without speaking to anyone. Afterward, she feels more comfortable approaching others and asking for help.

The ball pit also gives her a chance to experience play she says she missed growing up.

“When I’m here, I feel like I’m back to 7 years old,” she said.

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By MICHELLE GUMEDE

Associated Press