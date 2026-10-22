South Africa storms back to crush Australia by an innings and level the test series 1-1

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa set up a series decider with a stunning comeback win over Australia by an innings and 31 runs on the last day Thursday of the second cricket test at St. George’s Park.

Despite the morning session being a washout and minus one frontline bowler, South Africa dismissed Australia for 295 in its second innings an hour after tea.

After losing in Durban by 214 runs, South Africa tied the series 1-1 and the leaders in the World Test Championship will play for the series win in Cape Town from Tuesday.

“A long way from our best. A reverse of last week,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said. “They played well.”

WTC holders the Proteas lost the toss and were down to 110-6 but rallied to seemingly save a draw when they declared their rain-affected first innings at 425-9 late on day three Tuesday after captain Temba Bavuma’s career-best 179 and Marco Jansen’s rapid 85.

But then Australia was shot out for 99 by Jansen’s 5-33, was forced to follow on, and remarkably lost 13 wickets in total on Wednesday. Meanwhile, South Africa’s pace attack lost Anrich Nortje to a suspected groin injury in his fourth over and he didn’t bowl for the rest of Australia’s second innings.

Australia resumed on 156-4 on Thursday and hoped for a reduced 81 overs of rearguard action with Steve Smith and Alex Carey in reserve but unravelled once chief holdout Travis Head was dismissed.

“We tried to stay in the moment despite the rain delays (across the five days),” player-of-the-match Bavuma said. “When we were batting it was all about how we could extend the innings and keep on batting another hour, then another session, keep (the Australia bowlers) on their feet because that has an affect. With the ball, we were as ruthless as we could be.

“Our team goes about playing good old test cricket, wear down the opposition and then take them down when the opportunity presents itself.”

Wiaan Mulder rebounded from a wicketless and expensive second innings on Wednesday by taking three of the six wickets South Africa needed on the fifth and final day.

Mulder bowled century-maker Head, fellow overnight fighter Scott Boland as well as Cummins.

Head and Boland resist

Head, on 87 overnight, posted his 13th test century off 151 balls with his 12th boundary. But the opener’s natural positive intent undid him on 121 when he chopped on against Mulder. Head faced 190 balls.

Smith came in at No. 7, three places lower than usual after he got a kink in his neck in the first innings. Mulder tested Smith’s neck with a first-ball bouncer.

Smith endured the last five overs of the old ball but was out for 3 in the third over of the new ball when he mis-hit pacer Kagiso Rabada. The ball caught the wind and Matthew Breetzke bobbled the ball at midwicket but took it at the second attempt.

Boland passed his previous highest test score of 21 when he reached tea on 40 with Carey.

But Boland was the seventh Australian out soon after tea when he tried to defend a come-backer from Mulder and was beaten between the gates. Boland’s resistance lasted for 166 balls to score 40.

“There was some good fight today,” Cummins said. “Boland and Trav played their roles. But (99) was a fair way to come back from.”

Cummins quickly left after hitting a boundary then Rabada returned and took out Mitchell Starc with an inside edge.

Jansen finished the match when he got Josh Hazlewood to send a thick edge to slip. Carey was left on 37 not out.

Rabada, returning from a hamstring injury, took 4-77 — he and Jansen finished with six wickets each in the match — and Mulder 3-64.

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here