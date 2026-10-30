South African court allows anti-illegal immigration marches under strict conditions

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court ruled Friday that anti-illegal immigration groups could hold demonstrations in the South African city of Durban under strict conditions, after police sought to ban the protests over fears of violence.

Police had asked the court to block planned marches by the March and March movement, alleging that demonstrators intended to burn down a refugee reception center during a protest scheduled for Thursday.

That march did not take place after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court issued a temporary order against the protests.

Under the new ruling, protesters must follow designated routes and cannot carry sticks or conceal their faces. They can only demonstrate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police argued that although South Africa protects the right to protest, that right is limited when demonstrations become disruptive.

“With the application, we don’t intend to prohibit lawful marches and protests of whatever nature, but what we’re against is breaking the law, damage to property, attacking people and injuring people,” South African national police chief Fannie Masemola said Friday.

Protesters have accused foreigners who are in the country illegally of stealing their jobs as the country’s unemployment rate remains high. They also blame them for overburdening public services and for high crime rates in the country.

Some African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, have repatriated their citizens following violence that began several weeks before an unofficial June 30 deadline set by protesters for immigrants living in the country illegally to leave.

Earlier this month, protests over a court ruling easing access to asylum turned violent, with at least 24 cars torched and shops looted.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused the government and the police of trying to deprive demonstrators of their right to protest.

The government recently deployed over 500 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal province, which includes Durban.

With South Africans set to vote in local elections next week, the issue of illegal immigration has featured prominently in the campaign.

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AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press