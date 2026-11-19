DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — One person died and several others remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off Senegal’s coast early Wednesday morning, local officials told The Associated Press Thursday.

The boat, which was headed to Spain, sank off the coast of Yenne, a coastal town south of the Senegalese capital, Dakar, Ousmane Sène, secretary general of the Yenne mayor’s office, said.

“The accident happened around 3 a.m.,” said Sène. “When we went to the scene, we saw the boat on the shore.”

He said firefighters recovered one body and police arrested one survivor. According to survivors’ testimonies, the boat was carrying around 100 people, Sène said.

Two other bodies were also recovered in nearby villages but, according to Sène, it was unclear if they were people who drowned in this particular capsize.

Senegalese coastal areas have become major departure points for migrants attempting the dangerous sea journey to Europe, notably Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago off West Africa and more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the European mainland.

More than 11,000 migrants reached the Canaries in the first half of November, according to Spanish government figures. The number of people reaching the islands in just those two weeks was more than half the total for 2025, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

Earlier this month, at least 39 people died after a migrant boat sank near the town of Kébémer in northern Senegal.

Senegalese authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on people attempting the irregular migration route and have made dozens of arrests.

Senegal’s navy said Wednesday it “rescued” over 1,400 migrants at sea in just 48 hours.

During a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye deplored the resurgence of migrant departures toward Europe, calling for strengthened controls along Senegal’s coasts, according to a government press release.

“The acceleration and complexity of irregular migration demonstrate the urgency for the government to intensify … the diligent and efficient implementation of public policies concerning youth, education, vocational training, youth employment and entrepreneurship, as well as the economic empowerment of women,” said Faye.

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press