Uganda arrests a former military chief accused of engaging in subversive activities

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A former deputy military chief in Uganda has been arrested over allegations of planning to destabilize parts of the country, according to the military.

Peter Elwelu, a three-star general who served as the deputy chief of defense forces between 2021 and 2024, was taken into custody Monday, according to military spokesman Col. Chris Magezi.

Elwelu was “on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize” a remote part of eastern Uganda where he was born and raised, Magezi said. “The security forces recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues, and two pickup trucks.”

Elwelu could not be reached for comment. He was being held by military authorities at an unknown location. The government has yet to substantiate the allegations against him.

Ahead of Elwelu’s arrest, Ugandan military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba accused him of engaging in treacherous activities after his retirement from active duty last year. Kainerugaba said he had ordered the search party to capture Elwelu alive.

Elwelu, a previous commander of the land forces, once disagreed with Kainerugaba over military operations, leading to an urgent meeting mediated by President Yoweri Museveni.

Kainerugaba is Museveni’s son and seen as his likely successor. Just months after Museveni was sworn in in May of this year for a seventh consecutive term, Kainerugaba launched a presidential bid for 2031, the next scheduled elections in this East African country that has never had a peaceful transfer of power.

Uganda enjoys relative peace and stability under Museveni, who turned 82 in September. But some analysts worry the transition to another leader is likely to be volatile if not violent. Museveni has no rivals within the ruling party, and many believe the military will have a say in choosing his successor.

Museveni’s main rival in the last two elections, the musician and activist known as Bobi Wine, is in exile in the U.S. Kizza Besigye, the opposition figure who ran against Museveni four times previously, is in jail on treason charges he says are politically motivated. Besigye’s wife, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima, says her husband is in failing health.

Museveni first took power by force in 1986 as the leader of a guerrilla force whose goal was to democratize Uganda after years of chaos and civil war. He said at the time that Africa’s problem was leaders who overstayed their welcome.

Much later, Museveni changed his stance to say his criticism was of leaders who prolonged their rule without an electoral mandate. Constitutional term limits and age restrictions have been scrapped over the years.

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AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press