CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Marques Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls and underlined South Africa’s ascendancy against Bangladesh at lunch on day two Tuesday of the second cricket test.

South Africa was 228-3 and leading by 137 runs.

Opening batter Ackerman hit 23 fours and four sixes, adding 96 off 128 balls for the second wicket with Zubayr Hamza, who had 27.

Bangladesh was bowled out for just 91 on Monday after South Africa opted to bowl on a rain-affected day.

Starting from an overnight 88-1 after 17 overs, South Africa made steady progress through the extended first session.

South Africa crossed 100 in the 20th over but lost a second wicket before drinks. Hamza was caught at gully off Khaled Ahmed in the 31st over. The hosts scored 57-1 in the first hour of play.

Ackerman completely dominated the morning’s play as he hit 104 off 83 balls in the session.

He was 46 not out overnight and reached 50 off 61 balls. He motored along and brought up his second test century off 111 balls, en route putting up 50 off 38 balls for the third wicket with Tony de Zorzi.

Ackerman fell against the run of play — out lbw to Shoriful Islam in the 44th over — after South Africa crossed 200. Bangladesh reviewed and the decision went against Ackerman.

At the crease at lunch were de Zorzi (9 not out) and Matthew Breetzke (2 not out). De Zorzi was dropped before Ackerman’s dismissal, a tough chance for Taskin Ahmed off his own bowling.

South Africa leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Johannesburg by nine wickets.

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