Fire in chemical warehouse and garment factory in Bangladesh capital leaves at least 9 dead

By AP News

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Bangladesh’s capital has left at least nine people dead and several others injured.

Fire official Talha bin Jashim said Tuesday’s blaze happened in Dhaka’s Mirpur area and is believed to have started on the third floor of the seven-story garment building.

He said rescuers have recovered at least nine bodies and several other people have been injured. The number of casualties could increase, he said.

The fire was brought under control by the evening and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Bangladesh is the world’s second largest garment industry after China, and the sector has employed about 4 million workers, mostly women.

The industry, which earns about $40 billion a year from exports, mainly to the United States and Europe, has a history of industrial accidents and fires which have been blamed on lax monitoring and violation of building codes.

Money

