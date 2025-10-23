Pakistan uses anti-smog guns to fight air pollution in its cultural capital

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities are using anti-smog guns in the eastern city of Lahore for the first time this winter in a bid to combat hazardous air pollution, officials said Thursday.

More than a dozen truck-mounted devices are spraying fine mists of water to help settle dust and airborne particles, Sajid Bashir, a spokesperson for the Punjab Environment Protection Agency, said.

He said 15 anti-smog guns have initially been rolled out to various parts of the city. However, Bashir blamed worsening pollution on vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, construction dust and the burning of crop residue by farmers.

“We hope the use of anti-smog guns will help reduce air pollution,” Bashir said, warning that winds from across the border could further worsen conditions in the coming days.

Each winter, a thick blanket of smog settles over Lahore, forcing school closures and keeping millions indoors. Last year, authorities experimented with artificial rainfall to disperse the haze, but the effort had little impact.

Once known as the “ City of Gardens” for its lush Mughal-era landscapes, Lahore has lost much of its greenery to rapid urbanization and population growth, and now struggles each winter under a toxic gray sky.