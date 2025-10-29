Australia wins the toss and sends India in to bat in Twenty20 series opener at Canberra

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and sent India in to bat in the series-opening Twenty20 international on Wednesday, hoping to get an early idea of form ahead of the T20 World Cup against the defending champions.

Australia won the three-match one-day international series 2—1, starting with a seven-wicket victory in Perth and following up with a two-wicket win in Adelaide.

The T20 World Cup will be held in India early next year and both countries are using the five-game series Down Under to fine-tune in the shortest international format before going back into test mode.

After skipping the ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah is returning to India’s XI led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Lineups:

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

