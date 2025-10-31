A landslide kills at least 21 people in the Papua New Guinea highlands, a report says

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A landslide early Friday morning killed at least 21 people in Papua New Guinea ‘s highlands, Australian media reported.

The landslide around 2 a.m. flattened houses as people slept in the village of Kukas in Enga province, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing police.

Enga Gov. Peter Ipatas told ABC locals reported up to 30 people had died, with 18 bodies already recovered. Police maintain the death toll was 21.

The Associated Press’s phone calls to Ipatas and the Wabag police station in Enga went unanswered Friday.

Mate Bagossy, U.N. humanitarian adviser for Papua New Guinea, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United Nations conservatively estimated 670 villagers were killed in a landslide in Enga in May last year, while the Papua New Guinea government said more than 2,000 people had been buried.

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press