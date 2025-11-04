At least 5 people killed in a train crash in central India, official says

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger train crashed into a cargo train in central India Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring several others, a senior government official said.

The incident happened near Bilaspur, about 116 kilometers (72 miles) from Chhattisgarh’s state capital, Raipur.

Television channels showed images of one train colliding with another near the accident site. Rescuers are searching through the debris for survivors.

The local passenger train hit the goods train from behind and toppled over some coaches, senior government official Sanjay Agarwal told The Associated Press.

“Rescue team is trying to cut through the train to take out a few passengers trapped inside,” he said.

Train collisions aren’t uncommon in India where the vast rail network faces issues of aging infrastructure and human error.