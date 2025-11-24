Skip to main content
Man driving stolen car in Tokyo hits 12 people, killing 1, reports say

By AP News
Japan Driver Arrest

TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 12 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring a woman, Japanese media reported. The driver was arrested after fleeing the scene.

Police didn’t immediately comment, but they said a representative would provide an update as soon as possible.

Kyodo News reported that a seriously injured man in his 80s was confirmed dead several hours later. Of the 11 other people injured, a woman in her 20s was seriously injured and remains unconscious, according to Nippon TV.

The car, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle, drove onto a walkway for pedestrians and struck people, the report said. Police arrested the driver, a man who fled the scene. He’s under investigation for a suspected hit-and-run, reports said.

Other details weren’t immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

